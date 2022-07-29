Home Sports Real Madrid-Juventus: where to see it, timetable and probable formations – Sport – Football
Los Angeles, July 29, 2022 – Third and final test for Juventus in the United States. After winning 2-0 against the Guadalajara Sports Club and having drew 2-2 with Barcelona, ​​the ranks of Massimiliano Allegri faces the Real Madrid, who instead collected for the moment a 1-0 defeat with Barca and a 2-2 draw with Club America. The reigning European champions will want to close the US tour with a success, while on the other hand the Old Lady seeks new comforting answers after those arrived against the Blaugrana, despite the heavy absence of Paul Pogba and failure to use Dusan Vlahoviclike Weston McKennie. As announced by Allegri, both should be lined up against the Blancos.

The probable formations

The Juventus team will be very close to the one seen against Barcelona. Confirmed Bremer in defense next to Bonuccito be recorded the ballot in midfield among young people Beans e Rovella, with the former ahead. Forward, Vlahovic should start from 1 ‘to complete the trident with Of Maria on the right and one in between Square e Kean to the left.

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Rodrigo, Benzema, Vinicius Junior. All. Ancelotti.

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Zakaria, Locatelli, Beans; By Maria, Vlahovic, Kean. Herds Allegri.

Timetable and where to see it

The friendly test between Juventus and Real Madrid is scheduled for the Italian night between Saturday and Sunday, with kick-off set at 4. It will be possible to follow it only for subscribers to Dazn, the only broadcaster to broadcast the match both on TV and in streaming.

