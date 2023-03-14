The white team defends the 2-5 score achieved in the first leg

Ancelotti has recovered Benzema and Mendy, while Klopp is left without Bacjetic

Real Madrid hosts Liverpool this Wednesday (9:00 p.m.) in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. And he does it with the classification very on track after the 2-5 with which he resolved the match played at Anfield. Never before has a team raised three away goals in the Champions League, but the coach of the Madrid team, Carlo Ancelotti, does not want confidence. So much so that he will put his entire arsenal on the pitch, including Karim Benzema, who has returned to the squad after missing the last league match against Espanyol due to ankle discomfort.

Along with Benzema, Ancelotti also recovers Ferland Mendy, who has been out for the last month and a half due to a groin injury in his left leg. The winger points out that he will initially be on the bench. In absence of David Alaba, the only tenant already in the Madrid infirmarythe dilemma will once again be between Nacho and Eduardo Camavinga to occupy the left flank of the defense.

Everything indicates that the Real Madrid coach will opt for the youth squad. More if we have the first leg as a reference. Nacho entered the field of play with the score 2-0 after Alaba was injured and dried up a Mohamed Salah who was making a suit for the Austrian international. Logic indicates that Ancelotti opts for a more defensive profile so as not to give any opportunity to a Liverpool that will go out desperately to speed up its options.

If Nacho occupies the left side, Camavinga will play as a defensive midfielder to the detriment of Aurélien Tchouaméni whose options happen because Ancelotti opts for the French international as a substitute for Mendy.

in attack, Fede Valverde will remain as a false right wingerto the detriment of a Rodrygo who has only scored three goals since the beginning of 2023, against Cacereño and Atlético in the Copa del Rey and in the first leg at Anfield in the Champions League.

Liverpool appears at the Santiago Bernabéu with the last-minute loss of young Stefan Bacjetic, who has not overcome some discomfort in the upper part of the foot. Klopp also has doubts about Jordan Henderson, who is suffering from a cold. Bacjetic’s place will be occupied by Elliot, while a possible loss of Henderson would open the doors of ownership to James Milner.

The German coach will play the attack with Cody Gakpo accompanying Salah and Darwin on the offensive line. In addition to Bacjetic, Liverpool faces the match with the casualties of Thiago, Joe Gómez and Luis Díaz.

Possible alignments of Real Madrid – Liverpool

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rüdiger, Nacho; Camavinga, Kroos; Fede Valverde, Modric, Vinicius; Benzema.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho; Salah, Elliot, Gakpo; Darwin Núñez.