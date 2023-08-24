Real Madrid Looks to Extend Perfect Start Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown

Real Madrid Aims to Continue Ideal Start against Celta de Vigo

Real Madrid is looking to extend its perfect start in La Liga as they face off against Celta de Vigo on matchday 3. The match will take place at Balaídos on Friday, August 25, starting at 9:30 p.m. in Spain (4:30 p.m. Argentina, 3:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. CDMX). Spanish viewers can catch the action on DAZN, while ESPN will broadcast the game in Argentina and the United States, and Sky Sports will cover it in Mexico.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men have won both of their previous games in the league, with Jude Bellingham impressing as one of the team’s key players. Real Madrid is determined to be a leading force on all fronts this season, and their early performances have been promising.

On the other hand, Rafa Benítez’s Celta de Vigo is yet to celebrate a victory in La Liga. They suffered a 2-0 defeat in their opening match against Osasuna and then managed only a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad.

In the past six meetings between Real Madrid and Celta de Vigo, the former has emerged victorious every time. Celta’s last league win against Real Madrid dates back to May 11, 2014, when they secured a 2-0 victory with a brace from Charles Dias.

Favorites and predictions for the upcoming match heavily favor Real Madrid, although it remains to be seen whether Celta de Vigo can turn the tide.

For those wondering how to watch the game, here are the TV channels and online streaming options for selected territories:

TV channels:

– Spain: DAZN

– Argentina: ESPN

– USA: ESPN Sports

– Mexico: Sky Sports

Streaming:

– Spain: DAZN, Movistar+

– Argentina: Star+

– USA: ESPN+, fubo

– Mexico: Blue to Go

The match between Real Madrid and Celta de Vigo will kick off at 9:30 p.m. in Spain (4:30 p.m. Argentina, 3:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. CDMX) on Friday, August 25.

