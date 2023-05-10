Real Madrid-Manchester City (1-1) — Sportellate.it

Real side: Camavinga is always better in his new role, a touch is enough for Modric. Bernardo hurts in the City, while Dias takes everyone to school.

Real Madrid

Courtois: 6,5 – Attentive in the first half to a couple of shots from outside, he put his big hand on De Bruyne in a gesture that is now his trademark, with his arms, torso and legs in an organized chaos useful for covering as much space as possible. Guilty on the goal.

Carvajal: 6,5 – He brings home this too with the usual European evening of his career: experience, order, some dangerous ball-and-chain descents and the usual picturesque scene, this time jumping in the air as soon as Grealish’s hand touches him. A warranty.

Alaba: 7 – The decisive closure on Haaland, launched in the open field face to face with Courtois, is worth half a point more. For the rest game without particular worries. Not very effective with the left-handed in a couple of solutions from a standstill.

Rudiger: 5,5 – The clearly voluntary nudge to Gundogan – his national team mate – ruins an all in all positive evening. Too bad, because the duel with the Norse Viking had been vigorous, physical, but fair. Two years ago with the Chelsea shirt he had made De Bruyne miss the Final and the following European Championship. Tonight, luckily, Gundogan didn’t suffer any serious consequences, but please give us Militao back for the way back.

Camavinga: 7,5 – Just three days ago, in the Copa del Rey final, we saw him having great difficulty finding the correct position, a bit bewildered in search of the right compromise between possession and non-possession. Tonight however the management was perfect. The first few minutes are attentive, as if to understand what to do. Then gradually more and more confidence, with the apotheosis of the devastating and decisive ride for Vinicius’ goal. Bernardo also defuses the danger with bad – but loyal – manners. Get started.

Kroos: 6 – Fundamental pendulum in front of the defensive line – or behind the two half wings, you choose. Always doubling up on Haaland’s reception with his back to goal, also effective on the passing lines and doubling up on opposing wingers. The lucidity to still be decisive even in the other half of the pitch is perhaps no longer there, but on the first outing from below the ball is always an excellent choice for him.

Modric: 6,5 – He’s not physically well, and it shows. If Ancelotti had decided to leave him out in a final on Saturday, it is because the condition is not that of the best days. His tears and his plays in the opposing trocar are missing. But the touch from outside that Camavinga launches for the opening goal is the usual pleasure. Now in the freezer until next Wednesday, thanks.

Valverde: 6,5 – Few striking ideas, but many useful plays. A perfect assist for Benzema in the middle of the first half, the usual huge physicality made available to his teammates even in defensive transactions, a tactical attention that is now normal. If there were still need, a further confirmation that he is a fundamental pawn for this Real.

Rodrigo: 5 – Undisputed king of the night in Seville, three days later his batteries are perhaps still a little flat. He might attack Akanji on the weak foot, but he rarely does. Disappointing performance.

Benzema: 5,5 – He’s not in the best moment of form, too often inaccurate with the ball at his feet and also a little cumbersome in a couple of situations in the opposing area that could have been exploited better.

Vinicius Jr: 8 – The 23rd goal of the season is a work of art to be analyzed in detail. The naturalness with which he looks at the goalkeeper’s position, the speed with which he chooses the best part of his foot to hit the ball, the strength of the shot. A masterpiece. He is facing one of the few opponents with whom he doesn’t have the advantage on the draw and so he tries, often successfully, to jump him with the first oriented control. Right now offensively the most decisive player on the planet.

All.Ancelotti: 7 – Camavinga in that position is now a winning bet. With so many veterans in the squad, all still so important, getting to this point of the season with batteries still charged is a great success, to be shared with his staff. Real are 90′ ​​away from another Champions League final. Eternal Carletto.

Manchester City

Ederson: 6,5 – His reflection on Benzema’s close header ten from the end is not trivial. He can’t do anything about the bomb at Vinicius’ crossroads.

Walker: 6 – This year Pep doesn’t want to hear about full-backs. It also went well for Walker, because his neighbor Cancelo was even shipped to Germany in January. After months of hibernation, however, here he is indispensable again, on such an important evening. On the other hand, only he and a few others can afford to stand a physical confrontation with Vinicius. Stellar duel, won on points by the Brazilian but from which Walker comes out with his bones still intact. The final embrace between the two is one of the reasons we love this sport – and for which we dislike Rudiger.

Dias: 7 – Half first half. Vinicius runs away down the left and prepares to put in a low and strong ball for Benzema, who moves towards the far post. Dias is a man on the Frenchman, he stands in front of him, he looks at the ball with one eye and with the other he keeps an eye on the movement of the incumbent Ballon d’Or. When Vinicius Ederson’s cross came off he was late, but the Portuguese was in the perfect position to intercept the pass and prevent the ball from reaching the opponent. A defender who still has the pleasure of man-marking in the box is always a show.

Stones: 6 – Guardiola’s tactical weapon is not very effective this time. Attentive behind, important on dead balls, tidy when he tries to dribble alongside Rodri. Solid, however.

Akanji: 6,5 – The most underrated purchase of the last European market proves to be very useful even in the most important night of his career. With tonight’s role, full back on the left, he also completes the season’s tour of positions in the defensive department. Never suffering against Rodrigo, always safer even when the ball comes out.

Rodri: 6,5 – The impression is that those legs are a bit heavy. His head is always spinning, but his body sometimes doesn’t seem to keep up with him. But then he places the decisive play, in the most important moment. In fact, De Bruyne’s equalizing goal was born from one of his steals, which rekindled the blues’ hopes in terms of qualification. City’s fate is always closely linked to his performance.

Bernardo Silva: 5 – The worst Bernardo seen in blues jersey. Touch many balls but never manages to associate well with his teammates, incredible for a “facilitator” like him. Camavinga sends him back to the sender on the first dribbling attempt, and from then on he doesn’t even try anymore. Late in the exit pressing on the restart which leads to the Real advantage.

De Bruyne: 6,5 – The worst of his until the wonder of the equalizer. Bad with the ball at his feet, lazy in movements without the ball. Valverde follows him almost as a man, and he is content to duck down to play almost from a standstill in positions where he can’t be a factor. But we were talking about wonder. Tip to enjoy it better: the shot from behind and from below. The ball comes out of his foot like perhaps only Gerrard did years ago. Again, marvel.

Gundogan: 5,5 – He doesn’t even start that badly, trying to be found in the usual half-space and even going a couple of times to finish from outside. But then the second half is a real disaster. Half a point more than Bernardo because in any case he puts the ball on KDB’s foot for the equalizer.

Grealish: 6 – Debut with a kick to Rodrigo, then he too takes a lot of beatings. Runs, does, undoes, applies well even in cover and, at least he, also tries the 1vs1 against his direct opponent. No memorable play, but perhaps the clearest of his up front.

Haaland: 6 – Fight and never spare a race that is one. Of the 4 that he supports, no one experiences his best evening, and he obviously suffers from this. Despite this, on a couple of occasions he also manages to get away well, and he would have the possibility of doing badly. However, the choice to use the platter in both circumstances is not convincing. He has dynamite in his legs, you use it to drop missiles.

All.Guardiola: 5,5 – It will be the still vivid memory of last season, the glorious color of the opponent’s shirt, the charm of a stadium like this. Something must have been, why we haven’t seen such a scared City in a while, in a season in which, among other things, we are celebrating a new and more marked awareness of it. De Bruyne’s goal is essential to avoid six days of pure anxiety. The return to Etihad will perhaps be the most important match of Pep’s entire experience in the north of England. He urgently needs to find the City better than him.