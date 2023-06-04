Real Madrid officially announced that Asensio will leave the team this summer and bid farewell to the former crown prince – yqqlm

Original title: Real Madrid officially announced that Asensio will leave the team this summer and bid farewell to the former crown prince

On June 4th, Beijing time, La Liga Real Madrid Club officially announced that Spanish player Asensio’s contract expired and he will leave Real Madrid this summer as a free agent. According to multiple media reports, Asensio will join Paris Saint-Germain soon.

Asensio joined Real Madrid from Mallorca in 2015. So far, he has played 285 games for Real Madrid, contributing 61 goals and 32 assists. He has won 17 championship trophies with the team, including 3 Champions Leagues Champions, 4 Club World Cup titles, 3 European Super Cup titles, 3 La Liga titles, 1 King’s Cup title and 3 Spanish Super Cup titles.

It is worth mentioning that he has also entered the squad for Real Madrid’s final battle of the season, and is expected to usher in the Bernabeu’s farewell battle at 0:30 in Real Madrid’s home game against Athletic Bilbao.

Real Madrid officially announced Asensio’s departure:

Real Madrid would like to express their gratitude and love to Marco Asensio, who has defended our white glory for the past 7 seasons.

Asensio joined Real Madrid at the age of 20 and became part of our club’s history, taking part in one of our greatest periods.

Asensio won a total of 17 titles with Real Madrid: 3 Champions Leagues, 4 Club World Cups, 3 UEFA Super Cups, 3 La Liga titles, 1 Copa del Rey and 3 Spanish Super Cups.

Madridistas will never forget his accomplishments and his example in white. Real Madrid will always be his home and I wish him and his family all the best in this new phase.

Asensio is 27 years old. In the summer window of 2015, he joined Real Madrid from Mallorca with a transfer fee of 3.9 million euros. He was rented out to the Spaniard that season and officially entered the first team of Real Madrid in the 16-17 season.

In 8 years, Asensio played a total of 285 games for Real Madrid, contributing 61 goals and 32 assists. The player’s peak value once reached 90 million euros, and is currently 25 million euros.

Asensio posted an affectionate farewell:

Dear Real Madrid fans, today, with mixed emotions in my heart, I have some words from the bottom of my heart that I want to share with you.

From a very young age, Real Madrid became my passion, the symbol of my dreams and my most desired goal in life. I’ve been lucky enough to have this dream come true in these good old days. I would like to take this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to Real Madrid, the President, the Board of Directors, the coaching staff and all the staff who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make this club so special .

At the same time, I would also like to thank my dear teammates, thank you for every battle we have experienced together, and celebrate unforgettable victories together. Of course, I can’t forget that the real reason for me to be part of this club is the incredible fans, you are the soul and the driving force of this club. Your passion, encouragement and unconditional love keeps us motivated to give our all every game. Those unforgettable nights will be with me forever.

However, the time came when I had to make the hardest decision, and I had decided to take a new direction in my career and find a new purpose. Thank you dear Real Madrid fans for your unconditional support, we will meet again somewhere in this wonderful world of football.

