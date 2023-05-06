Real Madrid – Pamplona 2:1, Real won the jubilee trophy

The Brazilian representative striker opened the scoring after just 109 seconds of the game after an individual action by Vinícius Júnior. Thirteen minutes after the break, former Real player Lucas Torró equalized with a shot from the penalty area.

However, Rodrygo restored the lead to the Madrid team 20 minutes before the end of regular time, and Osasuna had no answer to his second goal. Real Madrid thus won the cup for the first time since 2014.