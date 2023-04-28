Home » Real Madrid Partizan, brawl during game 2 of the Euroleague: match suspended. VIDEO
Real Madrid Partizan, brawl during game 2 of the Euroleague: match suspended. VIDEO

Real Madrid Partizan, brawl during game 2 of the Euroleague: match suspended. VIDEO

With Partizan ahead in the score, 1.40 from the end, a bad foul by Llull on Punter triggered the brawl. All the players, including those on the benches and several members of their respective staff, were involved forcing the referees first to interrupt the match, then to conclude this game 2 with the victory of the Serbs due to lack of available players after the various expulsions. The result was approved: Partizan won in Madrid 80-95

THE REAL-PARTIZAN FIGHT: THE VIDEO

