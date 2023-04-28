Real Madrid – Partizan, photos of the brawl — Sportellate.it

In Real Madrid-Partizan the players beat each other up.

Brief context of what the WiZink Center has turned into a instant classic of the EuroLeague, albeit in a different sense from what is usually attributed to matches that become iconic, eternal, appreciable even decades later. Real Madrid-Partizan Belgrade, game 2 of the Euroleague 2023 playoffs. The series, best of 5, will lead the winner to play the Final 4 at the Zalgirio Arena in Kaunas on the third weekend of May. The first two games and the eventual fifth are played in the Spanish capital: Real, third at the end of the regular season, guaranteed home advantage in the decisive elimination round; Partizan, after a difficult start, is together with Maccabi Tel Aviv the team in the best form of the tournament, squaring the circle in the decisive moment of the season. Race 1 turns into a masterclass of Želimir Obradovićthe most successful coach in the history of European basketball competitions: any weapon available to Chus Mateo, historic assistant on the Blancos bench and in his first season as head coach, is defused by an overall shallower and poorer talent roster but , trivially, trained much better.

Game 2 seems to follow the same leitmotif, and Partizan leads by 14 points at half-time. In other words, in the first game and a half the Serbs overturned the home factor and put Real Madrid against the wall: losing the second consecutive home game would mean having to win both matches at the Stark Arena in Belgrade, not quite the arena easier to conquer. Madrid must win at all costs to go to Serbia with a 1-1 draw, but to do so Mateo can’t even count on Walter Edy Tavares, the Cape Verdean defensive totem who was injured in the first half of match 1. A reaction of pride and of nerves from the Merengues, and instead…

And instead the last two quarters don’t give away any comeback and with 1:45 left in the game the score is 80-95. There is a throw-in for Partizan: Dante Exum carries it out and Mathias Lessor receives. Guerschon YabuseleReal’s French winger, clings to Lessort clearly committing a foul, but not sanctioned by the referees. It is the first moment in which the anger of the Madrid players crosses the threshold. From there on everything falls apart. Ten seconds later Sergio Llull punches Punter in the abdomen while the one carries the ball, igniting the definitive brawl.

Within minutes the images of those bodies tangled in struggle they filled the timelines of all social networks. Images of figures twisted around each other, hands over faces, arms around necks, mouths twisted with effort and rage. The players of Real Madrid and Partizan transformed into the characters of a certain sacred painting, possessed by an irrepressible dramatic tension. We’ve handpicked the best WiZink Center brawl photos that look like Renaissance paintings.

In one of the classics of sixteenth-century art, Raphael (and his pupils) depict the victory of the Christians against a Saracen fleet, whose survivors are brought in chains before the Pope and forced to kneel as a sign of submission. Kind of what it seems to do Gabriel Deck con Dante Exumcenter in the photo above: forcing him to kneel by pushing him down his right shoulder.

We wouldn’t swear, but we imagine that Zach LeDay’s mouth, bound and partially hidden by Gabriel Deck’s right arm, is closed. From right to left, the lips of the protagonists gradually open, as if it were allowed to make sounds only to the left of the photographers.

There is a chromatic detail that unites the figure of Sreten Radovic, the referee to the left of the frame, with that of Christ in Caravaggio’s painting: both wear a bright orange colour, both dominate the left side of the composition less dense with bodies . But let’s focus on Radovic’s face, and then on that of his colleague Oļegs Latiševs at center stage, partially hidden by the scuffle in the foreground: Can there be two attitudes as different as those of the two referees? Radovic almost seems to enjoy the uproar in front of his eyes, regretting not having a beer and a bucket of popcorn in his hands to enjoy the scene with even greater gusto. He seems photoshopped from another dimension, still like at the Squid Game Star, a step back from the flurry of punches and thrusts of the quintets on the pitch. The other, Latiševs, forty-two years old from Latvia, a vanishing point created ad hoc for the symmetry of the shot, has a mouth that is a black hole capable of sucking up all the sounds that the vocal cords of the players around, too busy twirling their arms and legs , they would like to issue but cannot. Latiševs is 168 cm tall, weighs 71 kg. Is it more the sense of duty or more recklessness that pushes him to get in the middle of bodies twice as big as him? (He IS also a repeat offender, as they show some his previous). In front of Latisevs, at the center of the scene, the body of Gabriel Deck, the only figure placed horizontally among all the others standing. Like the body of Lazarus just resurrected by Christ.

Morra players in RomeAleksander Gierymski, 1874.

Sergio Llull e Kevin Punter in a moment of their challenge in Chinese paper, one of the many matches in the match that took place yesterday. Llull, one of Real’s veterans, yesterday at a certain point in the third quarter had tried to ask for the vocal support of the WiZink Center to try to overturn the inertia of the match, getting the answer “Laso! Lasus! Laso!”, which is the chorus that the Madrid fans use to call last season’s coach, fired according to dynamics that can be explained with “Some things only at Real Madrid”.

Lamentation over the dead ChristAnthony van Dyck, 1629 circa.

The Lamentation over the Dead Christ, one of the recurring themes in medieval, Renaissance and Baroque art. Dante Exum he is not physically dead, but he risks being so sportingly: after Yabusele knocked him over with a wrestling move, the Australian seems to have: broken the tendon of an ankle, fractured a toe and chipped some teeth. Exum had already had to miss the entire 2015/2016 season due to a torn left knee anterior cruciate, and his medical file is far too full to deserve even this.

Tournament in Piazza Santa CroceRaffaello Gualterotti, 1589.

The calm after the storm, in a bird’s eye view like the observation point chosen by Gualterotti to represent Piazza Santa Croce, in Florence, on the wedding day between Ferdinando de’ Medici and Christina of Lorraine. Yabusele has already been escorted by a couple of women (said to be his relatives) to the locker room, even before the referees officially kicked him out. Exum is already sprawled near the billboards below the hoop to the left of the shot, wondering how his season finale was marred by a couple of seconds of madness from an opponent for incomprehensible reasons. All the players here on the parquet will be expelled (as foreseen by the EuroLeague rules in the event that a member of the bench enters the pitch without the authorization of the referees). Even Anthony Randolph, top right, more interested in discovering new ravines of his own nostrils than in settling the dispute.

Bonus Modern Art: Water gamesPierre Bonnard, 1906-10.

You are at the beach in the summer. You want to take a bath but no intention of diving in a hurry. Enter slowly, gradually, notifying your friends. “Don’t splash, please.” Here comes the funny guy on duty who, feeling like Anita Ekberg in the tub of the Trevi Fountain, dips his hands in the water and then makes his arms swirl in your direction.

You are all dripping. You run a hand over your face and rub your eyes to get the salty feeling off your face. With small spits you prevent the drops from entering your mouth making you taste the brackish liquid. Above all: you meditate revenge. You made a polite request and weren’t listened to, so the rational hemisphere of the brain is silenced. The instinctive and emotional one takes over and doesn’t make you think. “Now I’ll drown him!”. You pounce on your “friend”, grab him under the armpits with both arms and drag him under the water until he begs you to spare him. A few seconds of blind violence, until rationality reigns again. The same violence with which Guerschon Yabusele grabbed Dante Exum and dragged him down with a move similar to the German Suplex. Not down in the Adriatic Sea, but on the hard parquet floor of a Madrid building.

The Frenchman and the Australian had faced each other several times in their career, both in the NBA (Celtics for Yabusele, Jazz for Exum) and in the EuroLeague (Asvel and Real the first, Barcelona and Partizan the second), but on none of the occasions were there be warned of so much dislike mutual.

Justice and PeaceJacopo Palma the Younger, 1620.

Rudy Fernandez and Zeljko Obradovic. The captain of the team that unleashed everything and the coach of the attacked. Who knows they have done it big and who knows they have to calm the spirits of an entire population that could make Real Madrid’s away match in Game 3 unsustainable. Ambassadors do not bring pain but try to lead to peace after the penalty inflicted by history, in this case from the sports judge, is already heavy enough for everyone. Rabin and Arafat in Washington, Jimmy Carter and Fidel Castro in Cuba. No one will be able to put an end to it, least of all if we consider the imminent match 3 at the Stark Arena. For someone, Yabusele in the first place, it risks being an indelible stain on the sporting and reputational curriculum. But the ceasefire was granted.