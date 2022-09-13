Home Sports Real Madrid releases 2021-2022 financial report: profit of 13 million euros
Original title: Real Madrid released 2021-2022 financial report: profit of 13 million euros

The board of directors of Real Madrid Club of Spain released the club’s 2021-2022 financial year bulletin on the 12th. The bulletin shows that Real Madrid’s profit for the fiscal year reached 13 million euros (about 91.27 million yuan).

In the 2021-2022 season, the Real Madrid football team performed well, winning the Champions League, La Liga and Spanish Super Cup in one fell swoop. In basketball, the Real Madrid basketball team also successfully won the league championship. This brings the club’s revenue to 722 million euros in the 2021-2022 financial year, an increase of almost 69 million euros on the previous financial year, but still below pre-pandemic levels. Real Madrid’s revenue is expected to reach around 770 million euros for the next financial year, according to the club’s budget.

Real Madrid is one of the few big clubs in Europe to be consistently profitable over the past three financial years, despite the fact that the club’s revenue has dropped by around 400 million euros over the past three years due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

