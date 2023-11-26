Real Madrid returns to success and finds Alocen again. Valencia and Barça on velvet

Real Madrid returns to success after the stop against Unicaja and remains at the top of the table. Chasing a group of four teams (Unicaja, Murcia, Barça and Valencia) with two victories behind and another block of teams fighting for the Copa del Rey (Tenerife, Manresa, Baskonia, Girona and Gran Canaria) with another two victories. . Palencia closes the ranking and continues with a score of 1-10.

Saturday 25 November 2023

MONBUS WORKSHOP-COVIRAN GRANADA 77-94

Second consecutive success and first at home for Granada which takes a two-victory advantage over last place. Good team play and perfect Andalusians in attack including Lluis Costa who shines with 24 points and 27 rating (13.7 points, 5 assists on average in the season) and Cheatham with 20 centres.

ZUNDER PALENCIA-VALENCIA BASKET 77-101

They return to success i orange forced to win to try to reverse the negative inertia of the last period, 6 defeats in the last 7 games, after an amazing start to the season. There is room for everyone in Palencia and limited playing time with no one on the pitch for more than 22′. Valencia started well, scoring 56 points in the first half, but it was in the second half that they found the decisive advantage thanks to a defense that only conceded 30 points to the home team. Davies (16 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 21 rating) and Harper (14 points, 4 assists and 20 rating) were the best of the match to which is added a good performance from Robertson (4/7 from three) to forget the 0/12 from distance accumulated in the latest European outings.

UCAM MURCIA-JOVENTUT BADALONA 105-73

Murcia never stops as they find their twelfth consecutive home success between ACB and BCL. A collective match that allowed Sito Alonso’s men to stay in Real Madrid’s chasing group with 2 victories behind and a score of 8-3. Seven men in double figures in rating, among which Birgander (double double of 15+12 and 25 rating) and Hakanson (15 points, 7 assists and 25 rating) stand out. Late night for i green and black who see the Copa del Rey slip away, the Catalans’ score 5-6.

SURNE BILBAO BASKET-UNICAJA 43-67

Seventh consecutive success for the Andalusians who nullified the Basque attack and won a less than exciting match. The 43 points scored by Bilbao are the worst offensive performance in Liga Endesa, confirming the bad moment in the league (6 consecutive defeats) in total contrast to the European one (6 wins in a row). MVP Osetkowski with 15 points and 5 rebounds in 24′.

Sunday 26 November 2023

RIO BREOGAN-CASADEMONT ZARAGOZA 82-77

The Galicians won in a match decided only in the last quarter thanks to a 30-20 partial. MVP Garcia with 10 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Excellent performance for the Italian Diouf with 11 points and 8 rebounds in 18′ while among the Aragonese ranks 5 points and an assist for Cinciarini.

REAL MADRID-MORABANC ANDORRA 85-76

Real Madrid triumphed, consolidating first place with a record of 10 wins and one defeat (21-1 adding all competitions). THE blancos in addition to the victory they find Alocen again 651 days after the cruciate injury, the return of the young point guard allows Campazzo to take a day of rest. Match directed from the beginning and controlled in the second part with the couple Tavares (16+9 and 30 rating) and Hezonja (21+6) as the best. With the Argentine point guard rested, Chacho Rodriguez paints magic on the parquet with 9 assists.

BASKONIA-BAXI MANRESA 94-86

A first quarter of 29-12 steers the match in favor of Baskonia who are not scared by the Catalan comeback attempt and continue their march towards an important key victory Copa del Rey. The Basques catch Manresa with a score of 6-5 which is worth seventh place. MVP of the evening was the great ex Moneke: 23 points (2/3 from two, 3/3 from three and 10/12 from free throws), 5 rebounds, 4 assists for a 35 rating.

BARÇA-BASKETBALL GIRONA 115-78

One-sided match at the Palau Blaugrana in the Catalan derby. Offensive clinic for Grimau’s men who scored 64 points in the first two quarters and who did not hold back in the second half. Brizuela (20 points, 6 rebounds and 27 rating) and Hernangomez (double double of 20+10, 3 assists and 36 rating), the best. There is also room for the debut of the young Canterano Jakucionis who makes his debut with the Barça shirt while Abrines climbs the ranking of the best three-point scorers reaching third place with 408 centers behind Epi (627) and Navarro (1179 ).

DREAMLAND GRAN CANARIA-LENOVO TENERIFE 82-94 dts

Entertainment in the Canarian derby which closes the 11th day of Liga Endesa. The match is decided only at the end of a match overtime after a game with two faces. First half that is tinged with aurinegro with the visitors leading by 16 points at half-time. In the second half, Gran Canaria picks up the pace, led by Brussino – November’s MVP thanks to an average rating of 26.8 – and pushed to play the additional 5 minutes by Lammers. In the final it was Abromaitis and Jaime Fernandez who decided the fate of the match together with the usual Shermadini who scored 24 points, 6 rebounds and 33 points rating.

NEXT ROUND (12th matchday)

Saturday 2 December 2023

UNICAJA-BAXI MANRESA CASADEMONT ZARAGOZA-UCAM MURCIA LENOVO TENERIFE-MONBUS OBRADOIRO BASQUET GIRONA-MORABANC ANDORRA

Sunday 3 December 2023

REAL MADRID-RIO BREOGAN DREAMLAND GRAN CANARIA-ZUNDER PALENCIA VALENCIA BASKET-SURNE BILBAO BASKET BARÇA-COVIRAN GRANADA JOVENTUT BADALONA-BASKONIA

