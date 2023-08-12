Real Madrid Searches for Replacement as Courtois Suffers Injury: Negotiations with Chelsea for Loan of Kepa Arrizabalaga Intensify

Real Madrid in Search for Replacement Goalkeeper as Thibaut Courtois Suffers Serious Injury

Madrid, Aug 12, 2023 – Real Madrid is actively searching for a new goalkeeper following the devastating injury to Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian shot-stopper has torn his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, requiring surgery and a lengthy recovery period.

Sources have revealed that Real Madrid has expedited negotiations with Chelsea in a bid to secure the loan signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga. The move became necessary due to the exorbitant demands made by Sevilla for their goalkeeper Bono. Chelsea, who recently acquired Robert Sánchez from Brighton as their first-choice keeper, appears willing to let Kepa leave on loan but is anticipated to demand a considerable fee.

Carlo Ancelotti, the Real Madrid manager, had favored Bono as Courtois’ replacement. However, the high transfer price demanded by Sevilla, exceeding 30 million euros, has led Madrid to turn their attention to Kepa.

Aside from the excessive price, Bono’s availability would also be limited due to his participation in the Africa Cup scheduled for January and February. This proposition presents a significant setback for Real Madrid, as they require an immediate solution for Courtois’ absence during such a crucial period of the season.

David De Gea also emerged as a potential option, having found himself without a team. However, sources close to the situation dismissed the likelihood of De Gea joining Real Madrid, as it lacked consensus within the club.

Kepa, who had already been on loan at Bayern Munich, tabled negotiations with the German club in order to prioritize a potential move to Real Madrid. The Spanish goalkeeper was previously targeted by the Madrid club in 2018 but lost out to Courtois. The recent arrival of Robert Sánchez at Chelsea prompted Kepa to seek a way out of Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid aims for the new goalkeeper to integrate into the first team as swiftly as possible, considering Courtois’ lengthy absence. Andrey Lunin will start in goal for tonight’s debut, with Ancelotti intending to provide an equal opportunity for both Lunin and the potential arrival of Kepa. However, Kepa’s experience could give him an advantage over Lunin, whose contract expires in a year and has yet to receive a renewal offer.

Meanwhile, Courtois has already commenced preparations for his upcoming surgery. The operation to repair his torn anterior cruciate ligament is scheduled in the following days, and he is expected to be sidelined for approximately seven months.

