Real Madrid won the basketball Euroleague title. The Spaniards defeated Olympiakos Piraeus from Greece 79:78 (45:45) in the final in Lithuanian Kaunas on Sunday in a crime thriller and won the title in the premier class for the third time after 2015 and 2018.

In addition, the club from the Spanish capital triumphed eight times in the previous European Cup competition. In the game for third place, AS Monaco beat FC Barcelona 78:66.