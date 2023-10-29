Real Madrid Stages Comeback to Beat Barcelona 2-1 in Thrilling LaLiga Classic

Real Madrid Stage Remarkable Comeback to Beat Barcelona in LaLiga Classic

(Reuters) – In an electrifying LaLiga classic on Saturday, Real Madrid made an impressive recovery to defeat Barcelona 2-1, courtesy of a stunning brace from their top scorer, Jude Bellingham.

Barcelona showcased their verve and skill with a dominant display, taking the lead in the sixth minute through German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan’s close-range finish. Real Madrid, however, capitalized on Barcelona’s failure to convert their dominance into more goals.

Bellingham seized the opportunity in the second half, delivering two decisive blows. In the 68th minute, he unleashed an unstoppable long-range shot into the top left corner. And in the dying minutes of stoppage time, Bellingham secured the victory for Real Madrid after receiving a pass from Luka Modric inside the area.

With this significant win, Real Madrid now sits at the top of the LaLiga standings, tied with Girona at 28 points each. Meanwhile, Barcelona holds the third position with 24 points.

The exhilarating match left fans on the edge of their seats throughout, and Real Madrid’s triumphant comeback is sure to be remembered as a classic encounter in the annals of LaLiga history.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas; editing by Clare Fallon)

