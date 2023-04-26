Real Madrid surprisingly lost 2: 4 in Girona

Nfter Real Madrid’s potentially decisive defeat in the fight for the Spanish soccer championship, coach Carlo Ancelotti accused his team of inadequate defensive behavior. “We have exceptional quality, but that has to be supported by good defensive work, which we didn’t have today,” said the 63-year-old after the unexpected 2-4 (1-2) at FC Girona. “If the players don’t get that, I’ll repeat it every day.”

The defeat at the promoted team meant a severe setback in the fight for the championship title for the team around former world champion Toni Kroos. If rivals FC Barcelona win their game at Rayo Vallecano this Wednesday evening, the Catalans would have a 14-point lead at the top of the table with seven games remaining. “The team was nervous from the start and then lost control,” criticized Ancelotti. Girona’s Valentin Castellanos scored all four goals against the Champions League winners. Castellanos is the first professional in this millennium to achieve such a feat in La Liga against Madrid. In Spain four hits in a game by one player is also called “poker”.

“The Perfect Night”

“It’s the perfect night, I could never have dreamed of it,” Castellanos told Spanish TV channel Movistar+. He is only the sixth player to score four goals against Real in La Liga, the first since Esteban Echevarria for Oviedo in 1947. Then-Dortmund Robert Lewandowski became the last professional ever to achieve the feat in the 2013 Champions League. Vinicius scored for Real Junior (34′) and Lucas Vazquez (85′) against Girona. In addition to Kroos, coach Ancelotti also had national player Antonio Rüdiger in his starting lineup.

The Italian coach then apologized to the Los Blancos fans. “The fans are hurt and we apologize for that,” said Ancelotti, who now wants to focus on the two best chances for the title. “We’re injured too, but we know we’ll be ready for the cup final and the semi-finals of the Champions League.” CA Osasuna will face off in the Spanish Cup final on May 6, while the defending champions will play in the Champions League on May 9 and May 17 (each in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League) against Manchester City for the final.