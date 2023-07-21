Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Excluded from French Team’s Tour to Japan

Title: Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Excluded from French Squad for Japan Tour

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe will not be joining his team for their upcoming tour in Japan. In an announcement made on the club’s website, PSG confirmed that Mbappe will not be part of the squad traveling to Japan.

The exclusion of Mbappe from the tour may accelerate his potential move to Real Madrid, as the sought-after French player was not included in Coach Luis Enrique Martinez’s list of 29 players. The decision by PSG to leave out their star player for the tour, which kicks off this Saturday with stops in Osaka and Tokyo, could be seen as a pressure tactic to hasten his departure and facilitate negotiations regarding a transfer fee.

According to reports from L’Equipe, PSG believes that Mbappe, whose contract expires in 2024, has already reached an agreement with Real Madrid to leave on a free transfer at the end of the upcoming season. Additionally, it is rumored that the player has internally communicated his decision not to exercise the option to renew his contract for another year.

Mbappe’s absence from the PSG squad for the friendly match against Le Havre further fueled speculations about his future. Although he started as a substitute, he made a significant impact in the game by scoring a goal that helped his team secure a 2-0 victory. However, shortly after the match, Mbappe was removed from the squad for the Asian tour, which features players like Marco Asensio, Neymar Junior, and even his brother Ethan Mbappe.

Interestingly, promotional materials for the PSG Asian tour originally featured Mbappe alongside Neymar. But with Mbappe’s exclusion, PSG will now face off against Al-Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, on July 25, followed by matches against Cerezo Osaka on July 28 and Inter in Tokyo on August 1.

The developments surrounding Mbappe’s exclusion from the French squad for the Japan tour have intensified speculation about a potential transfer to Real Madrid. Football fans and analysts will eagerly await any further updates on this ongoing saga.

