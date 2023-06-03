Home » Real Madrid terminate contract with Eden Hazard
Real Madrid and Belgium’s Eden Hazard have gone their separate ways. As Real announced on Saturday, the 32-year-old offensive player will only officially be a “Royal” player until June 30th. The contract, which is valid until 2024, is likely to be terminated.

“Real Madrid would like to express their affection for Eden Hazard and wish him and his whole family the best of luck in this new phase,” said the club, which signed the Belgian in 2019 for a record sum of 115 million euros.

Hazard won a total of eight titles in his four years with the Madrilenians, but he was not sportingly happy there. Most recently, under coach Carlo Ancelotti, he was hardly considered. Hazard has only featured in six league games and once in the cup this season.

