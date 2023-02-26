Real Madrid risked losing a dominated derby, with Atletico crushed in their two defensive lines, facing the usual extraordinary Oblak: 1-1 and many thanks from Barcelona. The draw in the derby almost certainly destroys the comeback plans in La Liga: the current 7 points difference between Ancelotti’s team and Xavi’s group could become 10 if the blaugrana win on Sunday at Almeria (6.30pm). The match at the Bernabeu reaches its climax from the 67th minute onwards. Correa’s expulsion, for a swing that makes Rudiger collapse to the ground, forces Atletico to play outnumbered in the last segment of the match, but the Colchoneros find the 1-0 with an imperial headbutt by Gimenez in the 78th minute , on Griezmann’s perfect free-kick. Real equalized in the 85th minute with another header, this time by Alvaro Rodriguez, after two terrific saves by Oblak. The attack by the Blancos hits Atletico’s wall: at the final whistle, the disappointment of the Real players has the sign of a surrender. But the season isn’t over: there is the Champions League, the magnificent obsession of the Madrid fans, which still offers emotions. Liverpool’s 5-2 win this week booked the quarterfinals.

FURTHER INFORMATION

PREMIER LEAGUE

At the top, everything as before: Arsenal wins 1-0 on the Leicester field (Martinelli on 46′), Manchester City drops poker in Bournemouth (4-1, Alvarez on 15′, Haaland on 29′, Foden on 45′, own goal by Mepham in the 51st minute and Lerma in the 83rd minute for the hosts). The gap therefore remains two points: Arsenal 57, Manchester City 55, but with one more match. At the back, important successes by Leeds against Southampton (1-0) and West Ham against Nottingham Forest (4-0, all goals between 70′ and 85′), while Everton sinks, beaten at Goodison Park by Aston Villa. In England, however, the death threats to Chelsea manager Graham Potter hold the court. The family is also involved. On Sunday the Blues, in crisis, play on the Tottenham field (2.30 pm, on Sky TV): the Spurs will still be led by Stellini on the bench. Antonio Conte will be connected via telephone.

FINAL

Sunday will also be the day of the English and Scottish League Cup finals: at Wembley (17.30) Manchester United-Newcastle, while at Hampden Park in Glasgow (16) there is Rangers-Celtic, one of the hottest derbies in football world. The two teams meet for the 16th time in the final of the tournament.