Real Madrid, the moved tribute to Silvio Berlusconi by Florentino Perez- Corriere TV

“Let me remind you Silvio Berlusconi. A president who had an excellent relationship with Real Madrid. He marked an era in world football and will remain in our memory forever ». The Real Madrid number one Florentino Perez76 years old, who had a heartfelt rivalry with Milan in the eighties and nineties, thus wanted to remember Silvio Berlusconi, died yesterday at the age of 86at the press conference of presentation of Brahim Diaz, redeemed by the AC Milan club. The number one of the blancos defined the Rossoneri as “one of the most legendary clubs” recalling “the seven Champions League victories”, the second club in the standings for number of triumphs behind Real Madrid.

June 13, 2023 – Updated June 13, 2023, 4:52 PM

