Real Madrid: the preview of the Champions League match, live

11:19 ALL PRECEDENTS Chelsea and Real Madrid have met a total of ten times throughout their recent history. In the absence of seeing what happens today, they are tied for victories (4)plus two draws. These are all the clashes between Chelsea and Real Madrid: Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea (Champions Quarterfinals 2022/23) Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (2021/22 Champions League Quarterfinals) Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid (2021/22 Champions League Quarterfinals) Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid (2020/21 Champions League semifinals) Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea (2020/21 Champions League semifinals) Real Madrid 3-2 Chelsea (Friendly 2016/17) Real Madrid 3-1 Chelsea (Friendly 2013/14) Chelsea 1-0 Real Madrid (European Super Cup 1998/99) Chelsea 2-1 Real Madrid (European Cup Winners’ Cup 1971) Chelsea 1-1 Real Madrid (European Cup Winners’ Cup 1971)

10:46 PROBABLE OUNCES Both teams will be able to count on almost all of their players available for the clash. Mendy is still low at Madrid, while Koulibaly misses his return with Chelsea. These are the probable eleven of both teams for tonight’s duel. Chelsea: Kepa; Cucurella, Thiago Silva, Fofana, Reece James; Enzo, Kante, Kovacic; Mudryk, Joao Felix and Sterling. Real Madrid: Courtois; Praise, Militao, Carvajal, Camavinga; Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema and Vinicius.

10:22 THE REFEREE OF THE MATCH The referee of Chelsea – Real Madrid will be Daniele Orsato, an old acquaintance of the white team. The Italian will have his compatriots Massimiliano Irrati in charge of VAR and Paolo Valeri as assistant. Orsato will whistle for Madrid in the Champions League | Agencies In Madrid they do not keep a good memory of him, because in the first leg of the round of 16 of the 2019-2020 Champions League played at the Bernabéu between Real Madrid and Manchester City (1-2), Orsato called a penalty for Dani Carvajal’s demolition of Sterling and shortly after sent off Sergio Ramos for a direct red card.

09:38 People in London believe in a comeback. Stamford Bridge does not have the mystique of Anfield, but the madridistas will find themselves with 40,000 blue flags that the local fans will wave to try to carry their own in the wings before a “very complicated mission, but not impossible”as Kepa recalled in the press room.

09:08 BIG NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS Hoy from 9:00 p.m., Lampard’s team receives a whole Real Madrid with the aim of turning around the 2-0 first leg at the Bernabéu. It will be difficult, but in London they believe in the ‘miracle‘ of the comeback.