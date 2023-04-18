Home » Real Madrid: the preview of the Champions League match, live
Sports

Real Madrid: the preview of the Champions League match, live

by admin
Real Madrid: the preview of the Champions League match, live

ALL PRECEDENTS

Chelsea and Real Madrid have met a total of ten times throughout their recent history. In the absence of seeing what happens today, they are tied for victories (4)plus two draws.

These are all the clashes between Chelsea and Real Madrid:

Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea (Champions Quarterfinals 2022/23)

Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (2021/22 Champions League Quarterfinals)

Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid (2021/22 Champions League Quarterfinals)

Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid (2020/21 Champions League semifinals)

Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea (2020/21 Champions League semifinals)

Real Madrid 3-2 Chelsea (Friendly 2016/17)

Real Madrid 3-1 Chelsea (Friendly 2013/14)

Chelsea 1-0 Real Madrid (European Super Cup 1998/99)

Chelsea 2-1 Real Madrid (European Cup Winners’ Cup 1971)

Chelsea 1-1 Real Madrid (European Cup Winners’ Cup 1971)

PROBABLE OUNCES

Both teams will be able to count on almost all of their players available for the clash. Mendy is still low at Madrid, while Koulibaly misses his return with Chelsea.

These are the probable eleven of both teams for tonight’s duel.

Chelsea: Kepa; Cucurella, Thiago Silva, Fofana, Reece James; Enzo, Kante, Kovacic; Mudryk, Joao Felix and Sterling.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Praise, Militao, Carvajal, Camavinga; Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema and Vinicius.

THE REFEREE OF THE MATCH

The referee of Chelsea – Real Madrid will be Daniele Orsato, an old acquaintance of the white team. The Italian will have his compatriots Massimiliano Irrati in charge of VAR and Paolo Valeri as assistant.

Orsato will whistle for Madrid in the Champions League

| Agencies

In Madrid they do not keep a good memory of him, because in the first leg of the round of 16 of the 2019-2020 Champions League played at the Bernabéu between Real Madrid and Manchester City (1-2), Orsato called a penalty for Dani Carvajal’s demolition of Sterling and shortly after sent off Sergio Ramos for a direct red card.

People in London believe in a comeback. Stamford Bridge does not have the mystique of Anfield, but the madridistas will find themselves with 40,000 blue flags that the local fans will wave to try to carry their own in the wings before a “very complicated mission, but not impossible”as Kepa recalled in the press room.

BIG NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS

Hoy from 9:00 p.m., Lampard’s team receives a whole Real Madrid with the aim of turning around the 2-0 first leg at the Bernabéu. It will be difficult, but in London they believe in the ‘miracle‘ of the comeback.

Sooooo good morning everyone! Today is Champions League night! Real Madrid visit Stamford Bridge in the second leg of the quarterfinals in a duel that promises to be exciting. Here at SPORT, we tell you all the preview and the keys to the match.

See also  Pochettino was sacked by PSG and Galtier took office – yqqlm

You may also like

tennis | Stuttgart: Tatjana Maria: Help with homework...

Boris Eldagsen refuses the award

After a draw against Hoffenheim: Tuchel after Bayern...

NBA playoffs, Golden State Warriors: first time down...

Extreme climbers Robert and Daniela Jasper

Stop of 2-3 months for Scamacca, goodbye Nations...

NHL, Oilers: Draisaitl loses, but only Lemieux and...

Anna Piovesan’s letter to Julia Ituma-breaking latest news

EC Bad Nauheim surprised in the ice hockey...

Domantas Sabonis reportedly avoids injury from Draymond Green...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy