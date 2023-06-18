Real Madrid: These 6 candidates are on the list after Benzema exit | football

Who will replace Ballon d’Or winner and super striker Karim Benzema (35) at Real Madrid?

The deal was declared perfect almost two weeks ago: Benzema, whose contract with Real had expired, is moving to Saudi champion Al-Ittihad in the desert of Saudi Arabia for a giga salary of 200 million euros for three years free of charge.

Since then, the “Royal” have been feverishly looking for the Benzema successor for the team coached by Carlo Ancelotti (64).

And with Kylian Mbappé (24, PSG), Harry Kane (29, Tottenham), Victor Osimhen (24, Napoli), Kai Havertz (24, Chelsea), Romelu Lukaku (30, Inter), Joselu (33, Espanyol) and Rodrigo Moreno (32, Leeds) already has six candidates on Real’s forward wish list!

Kylian Mbappe

The superstar Mbappé (29 goals in the last Ligue 1 season) has informed his club PSG in a letter that he wants to leave the club by 2024 at the latest. Means: If Paris still wants to achieve a fee, then this summer.

And: Real club boss Florentino Perez (76) also announced in a press conference that he would try to get the attacker. According to information from SPORT BILD, Real want to put 120 million on the table for the French, but Paris is demanding 180 million euros.

Harry Kane

According to international media, the English national striker is said to have already informed the club bosses that he wants to leave Spurs this summer.

They don’t want to let Kane (30 goals in the past Premier League season) go for less than 100 million euros.

Victor Osimhen

With 26 goals in 32 games, Nigerian Victor Osimhen shot SSC Napoli almost single-handedly to their first “Scudetto” since 1990 – and also secured the top scorer in the Italian league.

However: Osimhen is said to be flirting with a move to the Premier League. He said to “The Athletic”: “I’m working so hard that one day I’ll fulfill my dream of playing in the Premier League.” The super striker is said to cost almost 100 million euros.

Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz (seven goals in the past Premier League season) is in great demand by numerous top clubs. A lightning transfer to Real recently failed due to the different transfer estimates. Real would pay up to €60m for the 2021 Champions League winner. The English want at least 80 million euros for their biggest star.

And: Now FC Bayern has also gotten in for a commitment from the ex-Leverkusener.

Romelu Lukaku

This season, the Belgian “bull” showed again why he is one of the best strikers in the world, both in the national team and at Inter Milan.

In 25 league games, the 1.91-meter giant scored ten goals and gave six assists for Inter, for Belgium Lukaku even scored 76 goals in 106 international matches.

But: Lukaku also has a hefty price tag: According to the Italian media, the regular club Chelsea, from which the Belgian is loaned to Inter, is demanding a transfer fee of almost 80 million euros.

Joselu

According to reports from “Relevo”, “Marca” and “as”, the deal with the 33-year-old is said to be well advanced.

As the Spanish media reports, Joselu (contract runs until 2025) should come to Real on loan. With Joselu’s club Espanyol being relegated from LaLiga, a release clause applies. The top club from Spain’s capital would then only have to pay the striker’s salary (16 goals in the past league season).

Rodrigo Moreno

The Spanish international (28 caps) was recently relegated from the Premier League with England club Leeds United.

Nevertheless, Moreno regularly showed top performances: In 31 league games, the striker scored 13 goals and presented one.

And the veteran would even be a bargain: According to “transfermarkt.de”, Moreno’s market value is only six million euros.