Real Madrid | They question the honesty of the referees on Real Madrid TV

Real Madrid | They question the honesty of the referees on Real Madrid TV

03/07/2023 at 2:56 PM

The official channel of the Madrid club launches a victimization campaign after the latest controversies

“I doubt the honor of the competition and its referees,” said a commentator after the game against Betis

The draw against Betis, which leaves the Real Madrid nine points away from Barcelona, ​​​​he stung beautifully at the Madrid club. Despite the fact that the team has gone through three consecutive games without knowing the victory, which shows its bad moment, the communication managers of the white entity have wanted to put the accent on the referees and Soto Grado from La Rioja was chosen as the person in charge of the disaster at the Benito Villamarín.

soto degree Thus, he became an ‘unwelcome’ referee for Real Madrid overnight. On the official channel of the white club, it was heard “I doubt the honor of the competition and its referees.” And they put several of their decisions in the spotlight, such as the yellow one that showed Vinicius, despite the fact that his own teammates , who are already fed up with his continuous protests, feared that he would be expelled.

The La Rioja referee was also accused of having overlooked, like the VAR, an alleged attack by Ruibal on Camavinga and a penalty on Benzema not indicated. “They didn’t want to see it”, was the explanation on the first play.

