In 5′ Vinicius and Asensio give the three points to the Blancos: the first leg ends with Barcelona +5

Too much Madrid for this Valencia without a coach and without money to pay January salaries. Gattuso has abandoned a boat that is taking on water, currently in the hands of Voro Gonzalez, a club man who is managing the team for the eighth time. And if with Rino Valencia in Riyadh in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup against Madrid had finished 1-1 after 120 minutes and then lost on penalties, this time there was no story: it ended 2-0 at the Bernabeu and only because Madrid made a big mistake. Valencia only made one shot, wide.

MADRID A -5 — Bad news for Ancelotti in terms of injuries: Militao was hurt and Benzema also limped off after an hour. Thus ends the first leg of La Liga: Barcelona have scored 50 points (like Napoli and Arsenal) and have 5 points more than Madrid. Valencia have picked up 7 points out of 33 in the last 11, with just one win, and are just one point clear of the relegation zone.

DEFENSIVE VALENCIA — Ancelotti has left out Rodrygo and Valverde by fielding Asensio and Modric. Ceballos confirmed in the middle and Camavinga as left-back. Voro dusts off Guillamon and central defenders Diakhaby and Gabriel Paulista for Valencia. And he deploys his players in a decidedly more prudent way than in the last few outings with Gattuso: little construction from below to avoid mistakes, long ball and fort to fend off pressure from Madrid. See also ruthless!Irving can't participate in the Nets training game without a vaccine and won't get a salary of 38.5 million dollars

ONLY MADRID — Which led by Ceballos and Modric creates several chances. The Croatian immediately puts Asensio in front of Mamardashvili who dives to his right and opposes an iron hand to the Spaniard’s close shot. Then it was Benzema who offered Vinicius two great chances, the first even with his heel, with a miracle by Gabriel Paulista who somehow managed to deflect his compatriot’s shot with a sure shot. In the second Vini hits badly, and then it’s Camavinga who sends wide.

CONTROVERSY SERVED — After Militao’s injury (muscle problem) and Carvajal’s entry with Nacho moving to central left, controversy ensued in the third and last minute of added time: on a Modric Rudiger’s corner he overtook Foulquier and gave Madrid the lead . However, the referee is called to the Var and decides to cancel the goal for a foul by Benzema on Musah which leaves many doubts, with the Frenchman even being booked. Ancelotti shakes his head, the Bernabeu protests forcefully, the referee sends everyone to the locker room.

ONE-TWO LETHAL — Madrid’s goal was only postponed a little: in the 52nd minute a bad ball from Vinicius ended up in Benzema who unloaded on Asensio, stationed outside the box at the top right. The Spaniard’s left foot is fabulous and ends near the far post. Golazo. And 2 minutes and 17 seconds later the double came: Benzema launched Vinicius into the space behind the slow Paulista and the Brazilian comfortably deposited the ball into the net. Vinicius has reached 200 games: he is only 22 years old and has scored 49 goals and offered 37 assists. Only Raul and Casillas in Blanca’s history have crossed this milestone before him. See also Inker: I can understand Fofana's choice if Barcelona and Real Madrid want to sign him after he stays in the team for a year – yqqlm

ROSSO A PAULISTA — Madrid unleashed: Mamardashvili works a miracle on Modric and Diakhaby incredibly saves on Benzema, who then comes out bruised touching his right thigh, with Bernabeu holding his breath: the Frenchman is in great shape. Gabriel Paulista also comes out in the 72nd minute, sent off for an absurd kick to Vinicius, who reacts and gets a yellow card. The Brazilian Paulista lost his head, then arguing with Rodrygo and Militao: absurd behavior. The Bernabeu sings ‘A Segunda, a Segunda’ to Valencia and then invites the free agent Ceballos to stay in Madrid, with Mamardashvili miraculous on Valverde and Rodrygo. Festa blanca, Valencian tragedy.

February 2 – 11.18pm

