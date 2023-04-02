Home Sports Real Madrid – Valladolid 6:0, Valladolid debacle, Benzema scored a hat trick in seven minutes
Real Madrid – Valladolid 6:0, Valladolid debacle, Benzema scored a hat trick in seven minutes

The “White Ballet” cannonade was started in the 22nd minute by Rodrygo. The French gunner Benzema then completed a hat-trick between the 29th and 36th minutes and with 14 goals he became second in the scoring table. He loses three accurate hits to the leader Lewandowski from Barcelona. The 35-year-old forward scored a hat-trick in the first half for Real Madrid for the first time in his career.

After the break, Asensio and Vázquez contributed to the sovereign victory of Real with goals. Valladolid lost for the second time in a row and are just one point away from the relegation zone.

Spanish Football League – 27th round
Celta Vigo – Almería 2:2 (10. Seferovic, 42. Pérez – 8. Babič, 32. Puigmal), Real Madrid – Valladolid 6:0 (29., 32. to 36. Benzema, 23. Rodrygo, 73. Asensio , 90.+2 Vazquez)
18:30 Villarreal – San Sebastian
21:00 Atlético Madrid – Betis Seville
