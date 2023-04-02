The “White Ballet” cannonade was started in the 22nd minute by Rodrygo. The French gunner Benzema then completed a hat-trick between the 29th and 36th minutes and with 14 goals he became second in the scoring table. He loses three accurate hits to the leader Lewandowski from Barcelona. The 35-year-old forward scored a hat-trick in the first half for Real Madrid for the first time in his career.