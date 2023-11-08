Real Madrid vs Braga: Champions League Matchday 4 Preview

Real Madrid vs Braga: Champions League match details

Real Madrid will face off against Braga this Wednesday, November 8th at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium for matchday 4 of Group C of the Champions League. The match is scheduled to kick off at 10:00 p.m. in Spain, which translates to 3:00 p.m. in Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador. In Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Brazil, the match will start at 5:00 p.m., while in Paraguay, Venezuela, Bolivia, and Mexico, it will begin at 4:00 p.m. Fans across the globe can tune in via ESPN, Star Plus, and Movistar Champions League signals.

The televised coverage of the match will be available in Spain on Movistar Champions League, while ESPN will broadcast the game internationally, reaching almost all of South America through Star Plus. Viewers in the United States can watch the match on TUDN and Paramount+, while HBO MAX will provide coverage in Mexico. For those looking to watch the game online, streaming options such as Movistar Plus, DirecTV GO (DGO), Star Plus, and ViX are available.

To keep up with real-time updates and incidents during the game, El Comercio will provide a minute-by-minute report, ensuring that fans stay connected to all of the action. However, it is important to note that using unauthorized streaming sources to watch the game online for free is not recommended or endorsed.

As the matchday approaches, fans will undoubtedly be eagerly anticipating this crucial Champions League fixture between Real Madrid and Braga. Don’t miss out on this highly-anticipated showdown.