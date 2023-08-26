Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo: Bellingham’s Goal Secures Lead in LaLiga Clash

Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo LIVE: LaLiga Halftime

Bellingham continues on a roll and keeps Real Madrid in the lead

In an exhilarating match that had football fans on the edge of their seats, Real Madrid managed to secure a 1-0 lead against Celta de Vigo during the first half. The match, being broadcasted online today, has generated quite a buzz among LaLiga enthusiasts.

Real Madrid midfielder, Jude Bellingham, proved yet again why he is considered one of the rising stars of the team. Bellingham’s impressive goal in the first half ensured Real Madrid maintained their lead against a formidable opponent like Celta de Vigo.

With the spotlight on him, Bellingham’s goal showcased his exceptional skills and ability to make a crucial impact on the game. Fans expressed their delight at the young midfielder’s performance, with many applauding his contribution to Real Madrid’s lead.

The match between Real Madrid and Celta de Vigo has been nothing short of action-packed and filled with thrilling moments. Both teams displayed their prowess on the field, but it was Real Madrid who managed to make the breakthrough early on.

As the halftime whistle blew, the score stood at 1-0 in favor of Real Madrid. The team will be looking to maintain their lead and secure all three points in this crucial match. Celta de Vigo, on the other hand, will be determined to mount a comeback and turn the game in their favor during the second half.

Fans eagerly await the second half, as both teams make their way back onto the field. With the intensity and competitive spirit displayed in the first half, it is unclear which team will emerge victorious by the end of the match.

Stay tuned for the full coverage of this exhilarating Real Madrid vs. Celta de Vigo match on Google News.