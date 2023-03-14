Original title: Real Madrid vs Liverpool preview: Real Madrid welcomes the 300th Champions League milestone, the Red Army’s last stand

Live broadcast, March 15th, at 4 am Beijing time on March 16th, in the second round of the UEFA Champions League 1/8 final, Real Madrid played against Liverpool at home. At that time, the live broadcast bar will also bring the live broadcast of the game to all netizens.

Match nature: UEFA Champions League 1/8 final second leg

Game time: March 16th at 4:00 am Beijing time

Venue: Bernabéu Stadium

Game anchor: Leyan~

【Real Madrid】

Real Madrid was a guest at Anfield in the first round. After falling behind 0-2 in the opening 15 minutes, they completed a 5-goal comeback. However, when returning to the domestic League Cup, Real Madrid was not as brave as the Champions League. They drew with Atletico Madrid and Betis in La Liga, and lost 0-1 to their arch-rival Barcelona in the first round of the Copa del Rey. Fortunately, Real Madrid reversed the Spaniard 3-1 in the last round of La Liga, and the team’s state seems to have recovered.

Relying on the 5-goal victory in the first round, Real Madrid has the advantage of 3 goals in this battle. Considering that all members of the team are healthy except for Alaba, Real Madrid now firmly grasps the initiative to advance. relaxing. It is also worth mentioning that this game is also Real Madrid’s 300th milestone in the Champions League (followed by Bayern 280 and Barcelona 277). As a top European giant with a deep foundation, I believe that the Real Madrid general also wants to present a tribute to the team’s milestone in this game.

In terms of lineup: Alaba is injured.

【Liverpool】

15 minutes before the first leg, Liverpool fans may be the happiest people in the world, how could they know that the next 75 minutes became a nightmare. However, compared with Real Madrid, Liverpool has shown an upward trend in returning to the league, with 2 wins and 1 draw in 3 Premier League games, including the 7-0 bloodbath of Manchester United. Just when the Red Army fans thought that the state was picking up, Liverpool lost 0-1 to the deputy squad leader Bournemouth, which is really confusing.

Even though the promotion has been as difficult as ever, the Red Army coach Klopp still said that “even if there is only a 1% chance, we want to give it a try”, but what is worth worrying about is that Liverpool’s two main midfielders, Henderson and Icetic is injured again, and the remaining midfielders may not be able to compete with master players like Magic Dicross. On the defensive line, the combination of Van Dijk and Konate is reliable. If Uncle Zha can maximize the connection between the full-backs and the forwards, I believe that the Red Army still has a glimmer of life. If they can counterattack and come back, this game will definitely become A classic battle recorded in the annals of sports history.

In terms of lineup: Ramsey, Gomez, Dias, Keita, Thiago, Henderson, Bajcetic are absent due to injuries.Return to Sohu to see more





Editor: