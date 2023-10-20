Home » Real Madrid Welcomes Back International Players, Prepares for Match Against Sevilla
Real Madrid Welcomes Back International Players, Prepares for Match Against Sevilla

Real Madrid Welcomes Back International Players, Prepares for Match Against Sevilla

Healthy, Safe, and Back to Routine: Real Madrid Gears Up for Match against Sevilla

Madrid, Spain – With all their international players back in the squad following the break, Real Madrid is fully focused and preparing for their upcoming showdown against Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium this Saturday.

One player who has particularly stood out during the training session is Jude Bellingham. Fresh from his outstanding performance with the England national team, Bellingham is eager to showcase his skills in a stadium that holds a special place in his heart, since he previously played and scored for Borussia Dortmund there.

Notably, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Valverde, and Rüdiger were the last to arrive for training. The quartet had participated in a match that concluded in the early hours of Wednesday and were uncertain about their availability for today’s session. However, they have successfully joined their teammates, aiming to benefit from at least two training sessions ahead of Saturday’s game.

In light of the current circumstances, Real Madrid is prioritizing the health and fitness of their players, ensuring they engage in regular COVID-19 tests and adhere to strict safety protocols. The club is determined to maintain a healthy environment while getting back into their routine.

Real Madrid’s fans eagerly anticipate seeing their team in action once again, as they anxiously await the clash against Sevilla. With the international stars back in the fold and the entire squad training together, confidence is running high within the team. As they vie for victory, Real Madrid aims to continue their winning streak and make a strong statement in the league.

The match promises to be an exciting contest between two top-notch teams, and football enthusiasts worldwide eagerly look forward to witnessing the magic unfold on the pitch at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium this Saturday.

