Real Madrid Women’s Team Announces Squad for Mexico Tour, Including World Cup Champions

Real Madrid Women’s Team to Visit Mexico With World Cup Champions Athenea del Castillo, Rocío Gálvez, Oihane Hernández, and Claudia Zornoza

MEXICO CITY, Aug 27, 2023 – Real Madrid Women’s Team, fresh off their victory in the 2023 World Cup, will be visiting Mexico with an impressive lineup of players. Four members of the world champion Spanish team, Athenea del Castillo, Rocío Gálvez, Oihane Hernández, and Claudia Zornoza, have been called up by Alberto Toril, Real Madrid Women’s Coach, for the tour.

The Madrid coach has named a 23-player squad that has already departed for Monterrey. The team is scheduled to face Tigres at the Estadio Universitario de San Nicolás de los Garza on Tuesday evening local time, followed by a match against América at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on Sunday.

Athenea Del Castillo, a key figure in Spain’s World Cup triumph, will be leading the world champions’ contingent during the trip to Mexico. Joining them on the roster are other notable players who have played a significant role in the past World Cup, such as Colombian striker Linda Caicedo and Mexican international Kenti Robles.

The full list of players called up by Toril includes goalkeepers Chavas, Andrea, and Laia; defenders Kenti Robles, Rocío Gálvez, Oihane Hernández, Kathellen, Svava, Sara Extremera, and Sara Lopez; midfielders Toletti, Mayte Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri, and Olaya; and forwards Bruun, Moller, Camacho, Linda Caicedo, Feller, Athenea, and Sara M.

Real Madrid Women’s Team’s visit to Mexico promises to be an exciting showcase of talent and skill, as they continue to build on their recent success on the global stage.