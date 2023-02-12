The trip to Morocco of Real Madrid it ended in triumph, but what a thrill in the final of Club World Cup in Rabat against the Saudis of Al Hilal, in a match that closed and reopened at least a couple of times. 5-3in the end, with Charles Ancelotti, the 24th title in his career as a manager, again club world champion nine years since the last time. Then, in Marrakech, Real beat San Lorenzo.

The news: a long swing of goals

The match looks like an easy Madrid outing. After 18′ it’s already 2-0 with vinicius e Valverde in goal. But the Saudis, coached by Ramon Diaz – he reached the final in the 1996 Intercontinental, with River against Juventus, black and white victory with Del Piero’s goal – shortened the distance in the 26th minute with Marega, who started on the edge of offside and was good at beat The moon output.

At the start of the second half, another sprint from Madrid and two more goals: Benzema, served by Vinicius, fired into the net from close range, and then, 4 minutes later, in the 13th minute, Valverde scored again. 4-1 and everyone at home? In no way. In the 18th minute the Argentinian Vietto scored the second goal for Al Hilal. Another six minutes and Vinicius closes it, in theory (5-2), but eleven from the ninetieth it is still Vietto who finds the 5-3. One minute later Winter waste the opportunity of the incredible 5-4 with an empty net. 7 minutes of recovery but nothing happens anymore.

Real world champion for the eighth time

Real are back on top of the world for the eighth time in their history (3 intercontinental titles, 5 club world championships). Ancelotti had won the title twice as a player (1989, 1990). “I am very happy and proud of this success” commented Reggiolo’s coach, “our goal was to bring Real Madrid the eighth Intercontinental Cup and we succeeded. It was a good game against a technically excellent team “. This was stated by Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach, at the end of the match won against Al-Hilal. “It went as we thought it would with my players capable of having great offensive mobility, thanks above all to the contribution of Benzema and Valverde, authors of an exceptional performance”. Europe remains the master of the tournament: 14 victories against only 4 of South America, all won by Brazilian teams. Toni Kroos strengthens his record: he is the only player ever to have won 6 club world titles.

Real Madrid vs Al Hilal matchup

REAL MADRID (4-3-3): Lunin 6 – Carvajal 6.5 (35′ st Vallejo sv), Rüdiger 6.5, Alaba 6.5, Camavinga 6.5 – Modric 7.5 (29′ st Fernandez 6), Tchouameni 7 (17′ st Ceballos 6.5), Kroos 7.5 (29′ st Asensio 6) – Valverde 9, Benzema 8 (17′ st Rodrygo 6.5), Vinicius jr 9. All. Ancelotti 8.

AL-HILAL (4-2-3-1): Al Muaiouf 5.5 – Saud 5, Jang 5, Al-Bulayhi 5, Khalifah 5 – Cuellar 5.5, Kanno 5.5 – Carrillo 5.5 (30′ st Michael 6), Al-Dawsari 6 (30′ st Al Dawsari sv), Vietto 7 (43′ st Al Hamdan sv) – Marega 6.5 (43′ st Ighalo sv). Herd Ramon Diaz 6.5.

REFEREE: Taylor (Inghilterra) 5.5.

RARELY: 13′ pt Vinicius, 18′ pt Valverde, 26′ pt Moussa Marega, 9′ st Benzema, 13′ st Valverde, 18′ st Vietto, 24′ st Vinicius, 34′ st Vietto.

NOTE: around 50,000 spectators. Corners 6-0 for Real Madrid. Recovery: 2′, 7′.