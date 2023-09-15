Real Madrid Youth Players Arrested in Sex Scandal Involving Underage Victim

New Sex Scandal at Real Madrid: Three Youth Players Arrested for Sharing Explicit Video of a Minor

In a shocking turn of events, Real Madrid has been hit with a new scandal involving three youth players from the prestigious football club. The Civil Guard arrested two footballers from Real Madrid C and one from the reserve team at the Valdebebas sports city on Thursday morning. The players are accused of participating in the dissemination of a video of sexual content involving a minor aged under 16.

These distressing events unfolded in mid-June in the town of Mogán, Gran Canaria, where one of the footballers allegedly had a consensual sexual encounter with a minor and recorded it. To the unfortunate victim’s dismay, the recording was then shared without her consent through the popular instant messaging application, WhatsApp, in chats with other teammates.

On September 6, the minor bravely reported the incident to her mother, who wasted no time in filing a complaint at a nearby Civil Guard barracks in Santa María de Guía. Reacting swiftly, the Court of First Instance number 3 of San Bartolomé de Tirajana ordered the Civil Guard to apprehend all those involved. The mobile phones of the suspects have since been confiscated, and they have been released pending further investigation.

Real Madrid, upon learning of the distressing news reported by El Confidencial, promptly released an official statement. The club acknowledged that a player from their reserve team, Castilla, and three players from Real Madrid C have given statements to the Civil Guard regarding the alleged dissemination of a private video on WhatsApp. Real Madrid also emphasized that they will take appropriate measures once they have a detailed understanding of the facts.

At present, the identities of the arrested players remain undisclosed. However, according to El País, one of the detainees is believed to be the creator of the explicit video, while the other two arrested players are the teammates to whom he shared the video and subsequently spread it. Authorities are now combing through the confiscated mobile phones to ascertain the extent of the video’s dissemination and to determine if there were additional individuals involved in this abhorrent act.

This scandal has once again brought into question the responsibility and conduct of professional athletes, especially in their interactions with minors. Real Madrid, a club renowned for its rich history and achievements, must now grapple with the damaging repercussions of this scandal. As the investigation unfolds, the football world eagerly awaits further details and awaits the justice that will be served.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

