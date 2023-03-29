Carvajal’s performance is being very low and the white team wants to strengthen itself

The white team is monitoring the market for possible signings but it is clear who is the favorite

He Real Madrid Its priority is to strengthen the right-back in summer. Carvajal’s performance in recent seasons has been very poor. The substitutes for him, Lucas Vázquez and Nacho, they are not full-backs by birth and for this reason, the white team is already monitoring the market in search of possible options.

Even so, options there are many, but Real Madrid is clear who is their favorite to occupy the right lane. According to As, The most liked in the offices of the white team is the 23-year-old winger Reece James.

However, his signing would not be at all affordable due to the player’s hierarchy and contracts. English is one of the pillars of the future of the ‘blues’ and has just been renewed until 2028. Therefore, it would not be an easy negotiation.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid has the trump card of Chelsea’s economic situation. The London team has the obligation to balance accounts therefore to sell to avoid possible sanctions.

The ‘blues’ had losses of 170 million two seasons ago and 140 million in the past. He Real Madrid He is attentive and will try to take advantage of any slight chance to win one of the best full-backs in the world.