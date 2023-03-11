Home Sports Real reacts to corruption scandal involving FC Barcelona. “Urgent” Football
Sports

Real reacts to corruption scandal involving FC Barcelona. “Urgent” Football

by admin
Real reacts to corruption scandal involving FC Barcelona. “Urgent” Football

Recently, the main topic of the Spanish media is the scandal related to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira. According to Spanish media, the vice-president of the refereeing committee was paid by FC Barcelona in the past. On Friday, “El Mundo” directly reported that the prosecutor’s office would accuse the Catalan team of buying referees.

See the video
Lewandowski leaves the stage. Santos is looking for a replacement

Real Madrid to call board meeting amid allegations against FC Barcelona

The club and its representatives are accused of “corruption in business, sports fraud, acting to the detriment of the company and falsifying documents”. Reports by Spanish journalists caused a great stir in the league. Real Madrid reacted to the accusations towards FC Barcelona and called a special board meeting.

“Given the seriousness of the accusations made by the public prosecutor’s office against FC Barcelona and its two presidents for legitimate suspicions of corruption and their relationship with the Vice-President of the Referees’ Technical Committee, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, the President will urgently convene a meeting of the Board of Directors tomorrow, Sunday 12 March 2023 at 12:00. The purpose of the meeting will be to decide on actions in this matter.” the club said in a statement.

FC Barcelona has already reacted to the accusations. Club activists believe that the opinion of the prosecutor’s office is nothing more than a “preliminary investigative hypothesis”. FC Barcelona reiterates that it has never bought any referee or tried to influence his decisions.

“Liar”. Benzema outraged by the coach’s words. A sharp short circuit inside the frame

See also  F1 Mexico: Verstappen wins and expands lead | Red Bull Racing | Mercedes | Perez

You can find more of this kind of content on the home page Gazeta.pl

At present, it is difficult to predict how the whole thing will end. It can be expected that there will be many different reports and we will not know the truth soon.

Cadiz - Getafe screenScenes in La Liga. Three penalties, two red cards and a goal in the 106th minute [WIDEO]

You may also like

during the “crunch”, the Blues attack the fortress...

Japan-Czech Republic live updates: World Baseball Classic continues

In 2022, the income of global athletes is...

Lots of nerves, I didn’t sleep for a...

Arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his partner in...

Westhold Hansen ends the season with a clean...

Marco Odermatt dominates the Kranjska Gora giant ahead...

“Juventus was facilitated, they didn’t win just for...

Gary Lineker: Players and managers won’t be asked...

in the sprint 11th Sara Scattolo and 33rd...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy