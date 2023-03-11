Recently, the main topic of the Spanish media is the scandal related to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira. According to Spanish media, the vice-president of the refereeing committee was paid by FC Barcelona in the past. On Friday, “El Mundo” directly reported that the prosecutor’s office would accuse the Catalan team of buying referees.

Real Madrid to call board meeting amid allegations against FC Barcelona

The club and its representatives are accused of “corruption in business, sports fraud, acting to the detriment of the company and falsifying documents”. Reports by Spanish journalists caused a great stir in the league. Real Madrid reacted to the accusations towards FC Barcelona and called a special board meeting.

“Given the seriousness of the accusations made by the public prosecutor’s office against FC Barcelona and its two presidents for legitimate suspicions of corruption and their relationship with the Vice-President of the Referees’ Technical Committee, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, the President will urgently convene a meeting of the Board of Directors tomorrow, Sunday 12 March 2023 at 12:00. The purpose of the meeting will be to decide on actions in this matter.” the club said in a statement.

FC Barcelona has already reacted to the accusations. Club activists believe that the opinion of the prosecutor’s office is nothing more than a “preliminary investigative hypothesis”. FC Barcelona reiterates that it has never bought any referee or tried to influence his decisions.

At present, it is difficult to predict how the whole thing will end. It can be expected that there will be many different reports and we will not know the truth soon.

