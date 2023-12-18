Real Sociedad for PSG in the round of 16 of the Champions League, Chakhtar-OM and Milan AC-Rennes in the Europa League

Cover image: The posters for the round of 16 of the Champions League, after the draw organized at the House of European Football in Nyon (Switzerland), December 18, 2023. Salvatore Di Nolfi / AP

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the draw for the posters for the round of 16 of the men’s football Champions League, followed by the draw for the play-offs for the round of 16 of the Europa League.

What is it about ? From the fateful moment when we discover who will be the opponent of Paris Saint-Germain, the only French team still competing in the premier competition in Europe. Qualified narrowly in 2nd place in its group, the capital club is not seeded. He could cross paths with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, or even Manchester City.

It will also be about another fateful moment, the one where we discover what awaits Stade Rennais, Olympique de Marseille and Toulouse, but also RC Lens – eliminated from the Champions League – at continental level lower.

Or ? At the headquarters of the Union of European Football Associations, in Nyon, Switzerland.

At what time ? From noon.

On which channels? Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport 1 and BeIN Sports, but also in streaming on the UEFA website.

Qui live ? The duo Anthony Hernandez and Mathieu Maine – typing with one hand, biting their nails with the other (well not really, but almost…) – from the cauldron of Austerlitz.

What we won’t talk about? From the “almond mom”, this mother who has complexes about her daughters’ weight.

