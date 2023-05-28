Real Sociedad qualified for Champions League

Real Sociedad has qualified as the fourth Spanish team for next season’s Champions League. The team from San Sebastian lost 2-1 to third-placed Atletico Madrid in the top game of the penultimate matchday in the Spanish championship on Sunday. However, since the fifth Villareal also lost 2-1 at Rayo Vallecano at the same time, Real Sociedad has secured fourth place with a five-point lead before the final matchday.

Previously, champions FC Barcelona and Madrid city rivals Real and Atletico had already qualified for the premier class. A day after Real Madrid’s 2-1 win at Europa League finalists FC Sevilla, Barca celebrated a 3-0 home win against Mallorca after their last two defeats.

The second relegated team after bottom-placed Elche is Espanyol, who gave up a win at FC Valencia in injury time to only manage a 2-2 draw. Due to the draw, Espanyol is four points behind the saving 17th place.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball