Real Sociedad qualified for Champions League

Real Sociedad qualified for Champions League

Real Sociedad has qualified as the fourth Spanish team for next season’s Champions League. The team from San Sebastian lost 2-1 to third-placed Atletico Madrid in the top game of the penultimate matchday in the Spanish championship on Sunday. However, since the fifth Villareal also lost 2-1 at Rayo Vallecano at the same time, Real Sociedad has secured fourth place with a five-point lead before the final matchday.

Previously, champions FC Barcelona and Madrid city rivals Real and Atletico had already qualified for the premier class. A day after Real Madrid’s 2-1 win at Europa League finalists FC Sevilla, Barca celebrated a 3-0 home win against Mallorca after their last two defeats.

The second relegated team after bottom-placed Elche is Espanyol, who gave up a win at FC Valencia in injury time to only manage a 2-2 draw. Due to the draw, Espanyol is four points behind the saving 17th place.

