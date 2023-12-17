Home » Real star Alaba replaced due to knee injury
Real star Alaba replaced due to knee injury

Real star Alaba replaced due to knee injury

David Alaba is believed to have suffered a serious knee injury in Real Madrid’s Spanish Championship home game against Villarreal on Sunday.

AP/Pablo Garcia

The ÖFB team captain got stuck in the grass in a duel with Gerard Moreno in the 32nd minute and twisted his left knee. He was then taken off the pitch without being able to put any weight on his leg.

If the injury turns out to be a torn cruciate ligament, the club season would probably be over for the Viennese and the 2024 European Championship would also be in danger.

