After another racism scandal, Real Madrid’s star striker Vinicius Junior has made serious allegations against the Spanish football league. “It wasn’t the first, or the second, or the third time. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it’s normal, so does the association, and opponents encourage it. I’m sorry,” the Brazilian wrote on social networks after racist insults against him again in the game at FC Valencia (0-1) and he also saw the red card at the end.

