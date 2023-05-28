Real wins in Seville thanks to Rodrygo braces

Real Madrid consolidated their second place in the Spanish league with a 37th-round win away at Sevilla FC. The Spanish record champions won 2-1 on Saturday thanks to a brace from striker Rodrygo.

Reuters/Marcelo Del Pozo



The Brazilian came on in the 29th and 69th minutes while Karim Benzema was out with a foot injury. ÖFB team support David Alaba played through for the “Royal” in central defense.

Real are four points clear of city rivals Atletico, who play Real Sociedad on Sunday. Sevilla are tenth in La Liga. The chances of being represented in a European competition next year are slim.

