Reale Mutua announces roster and shirt numbers

Reale Mutua Torino is happy to officially announce the roster that will defend the yellow and blue colors for the 2023-24 season.

The watchword is “continuity” when building the team. There are five players confirmed from last season: captain Niccolò De Vico, Luca Vencato, Simone Pepe, Federico Poser and Matteo Schina. Four new faces: the two Americans Keondre Kennedy and Donte Thomas, the expert long Marco Cusin and the forward born in 2001 Matteo Ghirlanda. The roster is completed by the young Gianluca Fea, winger born in 2004 who has already spent the last two seasons in the Reale Mutua jersey as an aggregate to the first team and as an athlete in the Under 19 Eccellenza training.

The team will meet in the late afternoon of today, 14 August, at the headquarters in Via Cervino 50 for the rally, with the exception of Donte Thomas, who will arrive in Italy and will join the group as soon as the bureaucratic procedures related to obtaining the view.

These are the shirt numbers:

#0 – Keondre Kennedy

#1 – Donte Thomas

#3 – Luca Vencato

#6 – Matteo Ghirlanda

#8 – Matteo Schina

#10 – Gianluca Fea

#12 – Federico Poser

#21 – Niccolo De Vico (C)

#22 – Marco Cusin

#40 – Simone Pepe

TECHNICAL STAFF – Coach: Franco Ciani. Ass. Coaches: Alessandro Iacozza, Marco Siragusa. Physical trainer: Roberto Morocco

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

