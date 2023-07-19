Reality+ and OTZ Sports launch Own The Zone, the football-themed web3 game – Sport Marketing News

Reality+ has partnered with OTZ Sports to throw Own The Zone: FIFA Women’s World Cup AU NZ 2023 edition, is a free-to-play football-themed web3 game that offers fans the chance to win limited-edition digital collectibles and real-world prizes.

Coming out on Thursday 20th July, Own The Zone is a fun and easy to play browser game in which players predict the action in zones of the pitch before matches or live using official game data. It’s about dove the performance takes place during the match, rather than of who did it.

Correct predictions reward players with andexclusive digital collectibles (NFT) themed FIFA Women’s World Cup AU NZ 2023. Those with the highest points are placed on a leaderboard and the winner at the end of the tournament wins a prize ‘money can’t buy’including an invitation for the winner to “The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023” as well as other prizes to be won during the tournament for daily winnings.

OTZ was initially released during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup in December last year and offers casual soccer fans a new way to experience the FIFA Women’s World Cup while providing hardcore fans with new challenges and the opportunity to show their football skills to their friends, both during the match schedule and live during the game action. The game is published by Reality+, helping brands around the world transition to web3 with tailored immersive experiences, using cutting-edge products, supported by an award-winning technology platform and a highly experienced development studio.

Sustainability is at the heart of FIFA and FIFA tournaments, which is why Reality+ uses a protocol proof-of-stake carbon neutral, affordable and leaderless, to enhance the Own The Zone experience.

“Football is a passion for people all over the world and Own The Zone offers fans a new and unique way to truly be part of the action during the FIFA Women’s World Cup AU NZ 2023. We are proud that FIFA has chosen Own the Zone & Reality+ as one of its web3 gaming partners and we are absolutely thrilled to build on our success with FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Own The Zone,” he has declared Morten Rongaard, co-founder of Reality+.

