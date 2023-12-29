Realizing the value of connection, peaceful events will empower two-way development of urban cultural tourism – Xinhuanet

The 2023 Peace Elite National Competition Finals recently took place in Shantou City, Guangdong Province, with e-sports-themed Peace Fairs in Vientiane City and Haina Tiandi Business District also in progress. Three months ago, the 2023 Peace Elite National Competition City Track Finals landed in Nanhai District, Foshan City.

During the city competition in Nanhai, Foshan, the rich Lingnan lion dance culture was deeply integrated. The innovative lion dance performance attracted the attention of many young gamers, showcasing the connection between Peace E-sports and urban cultural tourism and injecting new energy into local traditional intangible cultural heritage culture.

Nanhai District, Foshan City has been making significant strides in the e-sports and digital economy industries in recent years. The e-sports industry has become a driving force for the modernization, digital transformation, and upgrading of Nanhai’s manufacturing industry, providing new momentum for the city’s high-quality development.

The partnership between Foshan Nanhai District Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism, and Sports Bureau and Peace Elite has resulted in the launch of the first official professional youth training camp as well as the hosting of top national events in Nanhai. This close collaboration has not only put “E-Sports Nanhai” on the map for domestic and global e-sports players but has also stimulated growth in cultural tourism consumption, boosting development confidence in the industry.

Offline e-sports events have brought tangible benefits to urban cultural tourism, stimulating surrounding catering, accommodation, and tourism consumption. Peace Elite City Tournaments also provide an opportunity to present urban culture to millions of viewers and players, using innovative forms of interpretation to showcase humanistic characteristics and local cuisines.

The Peace Elite E-Sports City Tournament has proven that e-sports events can contribute to the development of cities and present positive externalities for urban cultural tourism. This new force in the e-sports industry has shouldered the responsibility of promoting the development of cities and fostering cultural tourism.

The e-sports industry has attracted a large number of international and domestic young talents to Nanhai and is contributing to the modernization and digital transformation of the city’s manufacturing industry. Peace Elite aims to continue empowering cities and broadening the ecological coverage of its events in the future, further realizing its own connection value and promoting the two-way development of e-sports events and urban cultural tourism.

