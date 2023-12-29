Foshan Nanhai District Injects New Momentum into High-Quality Development with Peace Elite E-sports

The 2023 Peace Elite National Competition Finals recently took place in Shantou City, Guangdong Province, and e-sports-themed Peace Fairs are underway in Vientiane City and Haina Tiandi Business District. Three months ago, the 2023 Peace Elite National Competition City Track Finals landed in Nanhai District, Foshan City.

During the city competition in Nanhai, the rich Lingnan lion dance culture was deeply integrated, bringing new “vitality” to local traditional intangible cultural heritage culture. The fusion of Peace E-sports and urban cultural tourism has proven to be a successful combination, attracting the attention of many young gamers.

Nanhai District, Foshan City, has made significant progress in the e-sports industry and digital economy industry in recent years. The e-sports industry has become a new engine to boost the modernization, digital transformation, and upgrading of Nanhai’s manufacturing industry, injecting new momentum into the city’s high-quality development.

In 2022, the number of e-sports users in China was approximately 488 million, with industry revenue reaching 144.503 billion yuan, making it a typical digital cultural industry.

A three-year urban strategic cooperation agreement was signed in 2022 between Foshan Nanhai District Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau and Peace Elite. This collaboration has brought “E-Sports Nanhai” into the eyes of domestic and global e-sports players and has driven the growth of cultural tourism consumption in catering, accommodation, entertainment, and other areas.

The ongoing cooperation between Peace Elite and Nanhai has not only facilitated the development of the e-sports industry but has also helped to promote the cultural tourism industry. The integration of e-sports and cultural tourism has provided new opportunities for urban cultural tourism industry extension.

The Peace Elite E-sports City Tournament has demonstrated the positive impact of e-sports events on urban development. It has also become a ‘new force’ that can shoulder the responsibility of driving high-quality urban development.

Foshan’s successful selection into the country’s first batch of youth development city construction pilot lists presents a rare development opportunity for Nanhai.

The development of the e-sports industry in Nanhai has attracted international and domestic young e-sports talents and provided richer amateur life experiences and consumption scenarios for the young population.

Peace Elite has actively contributed to the development of Foshan Nanhai’s e-sports industry and has played the role of a “connector” between the e-sports and urban cultural tourism online and offline. The event will continue to empower cities in both directions, contributing to the high-quality development and realizing its own connection value.

