They were already leading by two goals after a quarter of an hour of play, but the revenge for last year’s Champions League final (0:1) did not even take place. In the round of 16 on Tuesday, Liverpool was finally outclassed by Real Madrid in front of their own supporters in a crushing 2:5 ratio and will have to defy fate in the return if they want to successfully manage the doubleheader and advance to the next stage of the competition. “We lost the pace and then we didn’t get into it,” Reds coach Jürgen Klopp lamented at the press conference.

