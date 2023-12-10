Reasons for América’s defeat against Atlético de San Luis

The Águilas advanced to the final of the Apertura 2023, leaving a bad taste in the mouths of the fans who attended the Azteca stadium

America advanced to the final of the Apertura 2023, despite succumbing to Atlético de San Luis by a score of 2-0. A result that, although it did not jeopardize its classification by having an overall score of 5-2, did make the azulcrema fans angry.

The Águilas faced the second leg of the semifinals with six changes compared to the line-up of the first game, although the quality of the players is not in doubt, the attitude of the elements during the match bothered the fans who disapproved of the team’s performance with boos.

In ESPN We present to you the reasons for the setback of the feathered team against the Potosinos.

Changes in the lineup, overconfidence and failures of the forwards marked the return duel. Imago7/ Rafael Vadillo

America’s Overconfidence

In the first half, the feathered team gave the initiative to the visiting rival and they did not shy away from the invitation, since not only were they better, but they generated six shots on goal in the first half, although their forcefulness was null as they went goalless at the end of the first 45 minutes. The six changes in the lineup did not allow the team to function properly.

Luis Malagón highlighted

The azulcrema goalkeeper became the best element of his squad, since he had to come to the rescue with his interventions in the first half and with this, prevent the Atlético de San Luis could gain confidence to give a greater scare.

Malagón took at least two shots on goal and although he conceded two goals, he always asked the defenders for order and attention.

Ángel Zaldívar figure of ASL

The former Chivas forward became the most important element of his squad, taking advantage of two actions inside the area to score his team’s only goals overall.

Zaldívar came on as a substitute and scored both goals for the Potosí team.

America malfunction

It is a reality that the feathered team came back with a resounding 5-0, but what seemed like a formal game became a problem, since they had no ability to react to the rival’s first goal, they also failed against the bow and the lack of forcefulness was present in the booties of its gunners.

Share this: Facebook

X

