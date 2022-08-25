Tik Tok Iran star Ferreira was a special guest in Juve’s training camp: Juventus jersey and Receba-style video

“Receive!”if you have a profile Tik Tok you will have already understood who we are talking about. Iran Ferreira is one of many star in Tik Tok. An influencer who exploded on the web to the sound of spectacular goals and an exultation that made him an idol for many young people. The Brazilian has more than 18 million followers on Instagram and more than 19 million on Tik Tok. A real international superstar. After starting to make videos almost by accident, her clips began to become popular on the web, attracting the attention of millions of people.

The format of his videos is as simple as it is effective: skill to Ronaldinho, goal from sidereal distance and inimitable exultation, “Receive, thank God!”. The Vasco da Gama fan started from nothing and in just over a year he met great stars of international football such as Neymar and has been invited to visit many professional team locations (including Vasco da Gama himself). In Italy, Inter, Genoa … and also Italy have collaborated with him Juventus.

Today the Juventus club posted on Instagram a reel that portrays the web phenomenon inside the training ground of the Old Lady, who rejoices wearing the Juve shirt. A not indifferent publicity for the Turin team, always attentive to these moves by marketing. The hope is that Iran Ferreira can make the Juve brand known even outside Italy, perhaps among the many young South American followers of the Tik Tok star. At a time when the attack of Massimiliano Allegri’s team is so difficult, perhaps his help could also be useful on the pitch. The bianconeri are looking for a reinforcement e Owned by seems to have won the ballot with Depay. Receba could be the third choice: the bets are all there … at least on Tik Tok. But returning to the market: other than Depay, we are thinking of another deal with Barcelona << See also Murder in Civitanova Marche, the witness: "I followed him and the policemen caught him"

August 24, 2022 (change August 24, 2022 | 22:07)

