Recensione Galaxy Watch 6 Classic [dopo 2 settimane di utilizzo]

Samsung on July 26 officially unveiled its new wearables, the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Watch 6 Classic. This new generation arrives to replace the Galaxy Watch 5, while the Watch 6 Classic marks the return of the beloved iconic version of Samsung’s smartwatch.

Samsung smartwatch enthusiasts will no doubt be thrilled to see the return of the Galaxy Watch Classic.

During 2023, the company adopted a different strategy, deciding not to introduce a “Pro” version as it had done the previous year. In its place, Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch 6 alongside the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

Samsung offers both models, the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, in different sizes and with various connectivity options:

Galaxy Watch 6 (40 mm, Bluetooth): Price of 319 euros, available in gold or graphite

Galaxy Watch 6 (44 mm, LTE): Price of 399 euros, available in silver or graphite

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43 mm, Bluetooth): Price of 419 euros, available in black or silver

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47 mm, LTE): Price of 469 euros, available in black or silver

The variants of the smartwatches are available in the colors Graphite, Gold, Silver and Black. Furthermore, for those who pre-order, Samsung offers the possibility of obtaining a trade-in value of up to 75 euros.

We had the opportunity to test the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Watch 6 Classic and now we will share our first impressions:

Although the Galaxy Watch 6 shows little development compared to the Watch 5, the Watch 6 Classic offers added value as Samsung has skipped a generation, giving it a more modern look and a more significant improvement.

In our assessment, it’s the best option of the Galaxy Watch 6 to consider, and the more refined design together with the touch on the bezel justify the extra investment.

The experience with Wear OS 4 seems mature and functional in this context, and Samsung’s health monitoring features demonstrate accuracy and effectiveness.

For Android users, it represents a robust smartwatch choice that integrates effortlessly into your daily routine.

With the Watch 5 and 4 receiving the Wear OS 4 update, there’s a reason to save money by opting for an older generation.

This aspect is more relevant in the context of the standard Galaxy Watch 6.

As for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, we think there are good reasons to recommend it unreservedly.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a versatile smartwatch with an attractive design for Android users. Its distinguishing feature is the rotating bezel and the now improved Wear OS operating system.

Sleep and health tracking features are generally well implemented, along with neat fitness tools. Wear OS apps help deliver a rich experience. However, it should be noted that the battery life is limited to about one day, which is its weak point.

Design and Screen

In a fascinating combination of aesthetics and engineering, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are available in sizes of 40 and 44 mm for the former, and 43 and 47 mm for the latter.

However, it’s the impressive 20% increase in display size on both models that really makes the difference. This is not just an update, but a significant step forward that enhances user interaction and visual appeal, as any attentive observer can attest.

In a bold move, Samsung has expanded the screen size for both the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Watch 6 Classic.

The more compact versions now feature a 1.31-inch display, which is a major improvement over the previous 1.19-inch screen.

On the other hand, the larger versions sport an impressive 1.5-inch screen, which further increases visibility and user interaction.

Samsung has managed to reduce the size of the bezel by 15%, allowing the already robust Classic models to lighten up on the wrist even more.

This strategic balance between screen size and overall ergonomics demonstrates Samsung’s sophisticated understanding of design and user comfort.

Here, the differentiation between the Classic model and the standard variant of the watch is particularly clear: The Classic sports an analog rather than a digital bezel.

Ultimately, not only the dimensions, but also other aspects distinguish the Classic model from the standard variant.

The Classic variant of the Watch features an “analog” bezel, while the Watch 6 uses a digital bezel for function navigation. We believe the Classic model offers a more precise dialing mechanism.

Note that, in terms of design, Samsung has simplified the replacement of straps. Now it is enough to press a button to put on or take off the bracelet.

User interface and functionality

In addition to hardware improvements, Samsung demonstrates its commitment to overall well-being with its new smartwatches.

The Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic feature advanced sleep tracking capabilities, providing detailed and insightful insights into your sleep patterns.

In addition to traditional features such as ECG and body composition measurement, the Watch Series 6 includes a new cardiac arrhythmia detection capability, further underlining the importance Samsung places on comprehensive heart rate monitoring.

However, it should be noted that this revolutionary feature may not be immediately available in all regions at launch.

Samsung has also boosted its coaching capabilities for physical activities. Now you can set running goals and receive personalized guidance from your smartwatch, which will guide you in the right heart rate range to help you reach your goals.

In addition, a new function has been introduced to archive vital emergency data. In the event the fall detection system registers an incident, rescuers will have quick access to essential information such as blood type, allergies and more.

To complete the range of offers dedicated to wellness and health, the Watch 6 reintroduces a sensor for monitoring skin temperature, as well as tracking and cycle prediction functions. This further strengthens the Watch 6’s position as a leader in health and fitness technology.

Performance and autonomy

Spec-wise, both the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Watch 6 Classic share a common foundation. Replacing the previous W920, it is now the powerful Exynos W930 SoC that powers the smartwatches. With an increase in RAM to 2GB from the previous 1.5GB and 16GB storage space, Samsung ensures a smooth and responsive user experience.

The batteries have also been improved compared to previous generations, presenting a capacity of 300 mAh for the more compact variants and 425 mAh for the larger versions.

Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic operate on Google’s Wear OS 4.0 operating system, which brings a remarkable range of apps, enhancing the overall versatility and usefulness.

Complications, or dial customizations, now offer an assortment of fancier options.

Conclusions

The most immediately noticeable change is the optimization of the screen size, which allows each element to stand out more clearly and capture the attention. It is encouraging to see the expansion of the assortment of complication options, which now feature even more customization.

This is an increase that will certainly be welcomed, as well as many other innovations. When considering the features, it can be observed that Samsung is gradually catching up with its competitors, which is a positive trend, especially considering the unique compatibility of the Galaxy Watch 6 with Samsung devices.

In conclusion, the presentation of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic represents a significant step forward for the product line. This suggests a large potential for users who want to track their physical activities and seriously consider tracking their health.

