Recipe for Bodö: Dump the garbage and play relaxed, the defender commands

He knows very well that they have a very difficult task ahead of them. After the loss in the opening match of the Conference League at Bodö/Glimt in Norway, the Bohemians footballers will be chasing a three-goal deficit in revenge. And what’s more, not even in Ďolíček, but in the asylum on Letná. Stopper Lukáš Hůlka, a regular in the kangaroo line-up, does not lose hope. “We have to take it to the right end. I have no doubt that we have what it takes,” he said at a meeting with the media the day before the game.

