Record: 40,000 tickets sold for the women’s cup final in Cologne

Status: 05/16/2023 4:34 p.m

There will be a record attendance at the women’s DFB Cup final between VfL Wolfsburg and SC Freiburg in Cologne.

The record crowd at the women’s DFB Cup final on Thursday (4.45 p.m. / ARD) between defending champions VfL Wolfsburg and SC Freiburg is becoming ever larger. 40,000 tickets have already been sold for the final in Cologne, as the German Football Association (DFB) announced on Tuesday.

Current record from 2010

The biggest crowd so far was with 26,282 visitors in 2010 at the first edition in Cologne in the duel between FCR Duisburg and FF USV Jena (1:0). The DFB is planning a “Women’s Week” around the cup final with numerous activities to promote women’s football. “We just want to create enthusiasm throughout the country,” said DFB coordinator Doris Fitschen recently at a press conference by the German Football Association, referring to packages of measures for the state associations.

With their tenth win, the Wolfsburg women can trump record winners 1. FFC Frankfurt (nine). Last year, coach Tommy Stroot’s team defeated 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam 4-0 in the final. Freiburg has reached the final for the second time after 2019.

