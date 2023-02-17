Home Sports Record and injury for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks go to Chicago in the meantime
by admin
Record and injury for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks go in the meantime to Chicago 100-112.

For Giannis all-time assist record for the franchise, which also touches 12 wins in a row. Then the exit from the field after 9′ of play for a wrist problem that doesn’t seem serious. On the field are Lopez’s 33 with 7 rebounds, Carter’s 22 with 6 rebounds and 6 assists, Holiday’s 15 with 6 rebounds and 9 assists.

In the Bulls, without DeRozan, 22 from Vucevic with 16 rebounds, 18 from LaVine, 16 from Williams.

