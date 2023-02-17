Record and injury for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks go in the meantime to Chicago 100-112.

For Giannis all-time assist record for the franchise, which also touches 12 wins in a row. Then the exit from the field after 9′ of play for a wrist problem that doesn’t seem serious. On the field are Lopez’s 33 with 7 rebounds, Carter’s 22 with 6 rebounds and 6 assists, Holiday’s 15 with 6 rebounds and 9 assists.

In the Bulls, without DeRozan, 22 from Vucevic with 16 rebounds, 18 from LaVine, 16 from Williams.