With 7 out of 7 games in double figures and the usual aggressive defense, Kris Dunn hopes he has convinced the Utah Jazz to bet on him with a new contract.

The point guard is in his second ten-year agreement, by March 14 the franchise will have to decide whether to confirm it.

“I’m a real player who takes defense personally, but I know I can help manage a team: scoring, shooting, passing, a little bit of everything. That’s what I tried to demonstrate in my game. I can do a little bit of everything. But the main thing is that on and off the pitch I know how to behave like a professional.”

The Providence product in 7 games averaged 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 while shooting 54% from the field, 41% from three and 77% from three.

Coach Hardy seems definitely on his side.

“He came in with a huge competitive drive, you just have to see him fight defensively. He’s really committed to that. He’s getting more and more comfortable in attack, he’s understanding our system, where are his scoring opportunities, what are the readings he has to do as the main ball carrier to involve his teammates, and I think he’s improved match after match”.