The pre-registrations open from 1st to 10th October have confirmed La Sportiva Lavaredo Ultra Trail by UTMB® one of the events of absolute international appeal in the world of trail running. In fact, 11,584 competitors from 105 countries aspire to visit Cortina d’Ampezzo from 22 to 25 June and participate in the 16th edition.

The bibs available on the four race distances are 5,200, so you will have to resort to drawing lots. On October 15, all the athletes drawn will receive a communication via e-mail with the link to finalize the registration.

“The 2023 edition also confirmed the approval of enthusiasts from all over the world, and this is one more incentive to once again give the best to all those who will arrive in Cortina not only for the event but to experience an unforgettable Dolomite experience »underline the coordinators of the event, Cristina Murgia and Simone Brogioni. “Seeing the name and images of Cortina d’Ampezzo circulate in so many countries is a great satisfaction that makes us work with pride”.

La Sportiva Lavaredo Ultra Trail by UTMB® is the only Italian test of the UTMB® World Series, the circuit born in 2022 from the synergy between UTMB® and Ironman Group, which brings together the most important ultra races in the world.

There are four races planned: Lavaredo 120K (new name of Lavaredo Ultra Trail, 1800 places available), Lavaredo 80K (ex UltraDolomites, 1000 places), Lavaredo 50K (ex Cortina Trail, 1800 places) and Lavaredo 20K (ex Cortina Skyrace, 600 seats).

More info: lavaredo.utmb.world

THE RACE

Born in 2007, the Sportiva Lavaredo Ultra Trail by UTMB® represents the dream of every trail runner. It takes place in one of the most suggestive scenarios of the Dolomites Unesco World Heritage Site, that of Cortina d’Ampezzo, the starting and finishing point of all four events that give life to the event, the most important of which is the Lavaredo 120K , with its 120 kilometers of development and 5,800 meters of elevation gain. More info: lavaredo.utmb.world

UTMB® WORLD SERIES

UTMB® World Series is the most important trail running circuit in the world that unites the top runners of the specialty with amateurs in the greatest international events that take place in the most iconic locations. Combining a passion for the mountains with environmental sustainability, UTMB® World Series offers all trail running enthusiasts the opportunity to live the UTMB® experience around the world, with events taking place in Asia, Oceania, Europe and the Americas. It is the only means by which runners can aspire to a place in the UTMB® Mont-Blanc – France – the final event of the UTMB® World Series. More info: www.utmb.world